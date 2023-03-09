Oscar-nominated Irish film 'The Quiet Girl' finds strength in silence

Adam Graham

The Irish coming-of-age drama "The Quiet Girl" is a quiet film. A whisper of a film, really. And its unassuming nature makes it all the more effective.

It centers on Cáit, played with simple elegance by Catherine Clinch. It's early 1980s rural Ireland and she's a 9-year-old living in a crowded house where she's ignored by her parents and cast aside by her siblings and classmates, who make fun of her for wetting her bed at night.

When her mother gets pregnant yet again, Cáit is sent off to live with her mother's distant cousin Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley) and her husband Seán (Andrew Bennett) at an even more rural Irish farm. There, free from the day-to-day distractions of her everyday life, Cáit starts to blossom. She is nurtured, she comes into her own. And Seán, at first hesitant to embrace Cáit, comes to accept her as well.

The fireworks here are more like sparklers, really. There are tiny revelations and emotional wrinkles that bump up and are ironed out over the course of the story. But mostly "The Quiet Girl" functions as a graceful story of love and family, and finding love wherever it can be found.

Written and directed by Colm Bairéad, "The Quiet Girl" was a huge hit in its native Ireland, where it became the highest-grossing Irish-language film of all-time. (Of all-time!) It's up for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, where it's likely to be bested by one of its louder competitors. But that doesn't make it any less impactful. It's a story that finds its strength in its silence.

