'Everything Everywhere All at Once' poised for Oscar victory, probably

And the winner is... we have no friggin' idea.

There are Oscar years where it's easy to predict the winners, where it's clear as day who and what will take home the evening's big trophies. Then there's this year. Several of the evening's big categories are wide open, including Best Picture, where the wackadoodle genre mashup "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is favored to win, unless that prize goes to the World War I drama "All Quiet on the Western Front," or if the mega-blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" somehow swoops in and takes top honors.

The Best Actor race is a lock for "Elvis" star Austin Butler, unless comeback kid Brendan Fraser takes the trophy for "The Whale." And then there's the Best Supporting Actress category, an all-out wrestling match between "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's" Angela Bassett, "The Banshees of Inisherin's" Kerry Condon and "Everything Everywhere All at Once's" Jamie Lee Curtis. Who'll win? Your guess is as good as ours.

Ah yes, guesses. When it comes to predicting the winners at the Oscars, there's no science involved, it's really all just guesswork, this year as much as ever. You can crunch the results of the various guild awards, you can play the politics of the various categories and nominees, but in the end, it all comes down to a gut feeling. Who do you think is going to win?

With that said, here are our unscientific, slightly impulsive and possibly foolhardy gut feelings over who's going to win at Sunday night's unpredictable Academy Awards. As for the winners? We'll all find out together, and hopefully — here's the most important thing — it's a fun show from beginning to end. (It would be nice if it was quietly uneventful as well, and doesn't lead to any year-long narratives that culminate in live Netflix specials, but that's a another story for another time.)

Best Picture

The nominees: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking"

The chatter: The year's most nominated film (it has 11 nods total), the wildly inventive "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which is like if every movie in your streaming queue somehow played at the same time, is favored to win here, having already won top honors at the Directors Guild of America Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. That should be enough to secure a win. So why does it feel like an upset is in the air? There's a school of thought that says the Academy's older voters may brisk at "Everything Everywhere's" fluid approach to genre and style, and may instead favor the more conventional war epic "All Quiet on the Western Front," itself a time-honored Oscar brand (the 1930 version was a previous Best Picture winner). That fight at the top between those two contenders could split the vote and clear the runway for box office champ "Top Gun: Maverick" to fly away with the top prize, and the weighted voting system could lift "Tár" to an out-of-nowhere win. Still, the smart money is on "Everything Everywhere," but the uncertainty of this category means this year's Oscar show will be an interesting one right up until the final award of the evening.

Prediction: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Actor

The nominees: Austin Butler, "Elvis"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"; Bill Nighy, "Living"

The chatter: Momentum is a funny thing, not on its own per se, but when it comes to Oscar races. There was a time when Colin Farrell was leading the pack here, or at least running neck and neck with Brendan Fraser, but he's now considered an afterthought and it's a two-man footrace between Fraser and upstart Austin Butler. Butler is in his 30s and is playing a legendary singer, a formula that paid off for "Bohemian Rhapsody's" Rami Malek in 2019, and he's up against Fraser, a beloved star whom Hollywood didn't realize was beloved until he went away and mounted his comeback as an obese shut-in in Darren Aronofsky's difficult drama "The Whale." It could go either way here, but we're going with the "Elvis" actor to be crowned King.

Prediction: Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Best Actress

The nominees: Cate Blanchett, "Tár"; Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The chatter: Again, the topic of momentum. Riding through the fall and into the beginning of Oscar season, Cate Blanchett was thought to be on her way to her third Oscar win for her monumental performance in Todd Field's "Tár." But then Michelle Yeoh, nominated for her first Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," started picking up steam and has been seemingly unstoppable since. Blanchett is fine and her trophy case is already plenty full, and a third Oscar statue is a bit gaudy anyway. Save some for the rest of us. The 60-year-old Yeoh, who has been making movies for close to 40 years, will likely glide up to the stage to take her place at the center of the multiverse.

Prediction: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Supporting Actor

The nominees: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"; Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The chatter: Ideally, every Oscar year has a heartwarming narrative that everyone can get behind, and this year it's Ke Huy Quan, the former child actor (you remember him from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies") who flushed out of Hollywood for a long time and came roaring back in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." He's the lock if there's any lock in the acting categories, and everyone else is there to just look nice. Take him out of the race and it's possible that Keoghan gets a look for "Banshees" and that viral clip from the movie that shows him going through about six shades of heartbreak in 60 seconds, but this race is all Quan, all the time, all at once.

Prediction: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Best Supporting Actress

The nominees: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The chatter: Got a coin? Flip it. And then flip it again, because this one is a complete toss-up. The one sure thing in this category is that Hong Chau was nominated for the wrong movie — it should have been "The Menu," where she was an ice-cold scene stealer. Otherwise, it's Bassett vs. Condon vs. Curtis (this is Curtis' first nomination, which could help her cause) in the night's biggest smackdown. Bassett is powerful in "Black Panther," Condon is terrific in "Banshees" and Curtis, well, it's great to see Curtis in a movie where she isn't battling Michael Myers. This race can go any number of ways, and maybe it's that uncertainty that has us leaning toward a surprise victory for Stephanie Hsu, the everything bagel of "Everything Everywhere." Call it a hunch, but stranger things have happened.

Prediction: Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Director

The nominees: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"; Todd Field, "Tár"; Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

The chatter: "Everything Everywhere" director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, won't be the first pair to win a co-Best Director trophy — the Coen Brothers won for "No Country for Old Men" in 2007, and Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise won for "West Side Story" in 1961 — but they will be the latest, completing the near-sweep of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the top of the show. Probably. Almost certainly. For sure.

Prediction: Daniels, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The rest

Let's run through the rest of these really quick, shall we? Here are our predicted winners in the following categories:

Best Original Screenplay: "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Adapted Screenplay: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best Animated Feature Film: "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

Best International Feature Film: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best Documentary Feature: "Navalny"

Best Documentary Short Subject: "The Elephant Whisperers"

Best Live Action Short Film: "Le Pupille"

Best Animated Short Film: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

Best Original Score: "Babylon"

Best Original Song: "RRR" ("Naatu Naatu")

Best Sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Production Design: "Babylon"

Best Cinematography: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "The Whale"

Best Costume Design: "Elvis"

Best Film Editing: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Visual Effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"

95th Academy Awards

8 p.m. Sunday

ABC