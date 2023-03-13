'Everything Everywhere All at Once' triumphs at mild-mannered Oscars

There were no slaps or any other acts of violence during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, a warm and inviting if typically exhausting celebration of Hollywood’s best and brightest.

The zany, internet-minded "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won seven statues, including Best Picture, Best Director and three acting awards — Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) — a remarkable showing for the sci-fi comic-drama mashup, and something of a game changer for the type of film that scores big at the Academy Awards.

Surprises? There weren't many. Heading into the evening, "Everything Everywhere" was heavily favored to clean up in the night’s big categories. Its chief competition was "All Quiet on the Western Front," the WWI drama which won four awards and was the most traditional of the nominated films. If there was a push-pull between old and new, it wasn't overstated, and the decidedly new school "Everything Everywhere" — an inclusive story of a Chinese-American immigrant family that pulls equally from the worlds of comic books, big screen blockbusters and YouTube videos — signals a changing of the guard at the Academy Awards.

Aside from comeback kid Brendan Fraser, who picked up a Best Actor trophy for his role as an obese shut-in in director Darren Aronofsky's difficult drama "The Whale," the evening's other big winner was moms and dads, as a majority of winners shouted out either one or both parents from the stage. It was indicative of the mood at the ceremony, a kinder, gentler Oscar night, which featured several jokes about the Will Smith incident from a year ago but no such unscripted, combustible moments. For Hollywood and the show's producers, that's a relief, even if it means there's a little less to chew on in the aftermath of the ceremony.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, returning for his third stint as Oscar host, set the show's friendly, affable tone early on with a monologue that lightly roasted several nominees and poked fun at the evening's runtime even before the runtime became an issue. "You know a show is too long when even Jim Cameron won't sit through it," Kimmel joked, poking fun at "Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron, who skipped the ceremony.

Tom Cruise was the night's other notable no-show, despite several nominations for his box office-topping "Top Gun: Maverick," including in the Best Picture category. (Along with starring in the movie, Cruise was a producer on the project.) Cruise's skipping of the ceremony was announced mid-day Sunday, just as Lady Gaga's performance of the "Maverick" anthem "Hold My Hand" was announced as part of the show, and Gaga delivered a stripped-down showstopper version of the song, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and ripped jeans in the least Oscar-y Oscar look of the night.

Gaga dropped that category to "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," which also topped Rihanna's "Hold My Hand" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Diane Warren's "Applause," which marked Warren's 14th loss in the Best Original Song category.

But Warren can take solace in the theme of the night, which is that it's never too late to give up on your dreams. It was the overarching message from several of the winners, including Yeoh, the 60-year-old who has been acting for almost 40 years.

"This is a beacon of hope and possibilities. Dreams do come true," Yeoh said while accepting the Best Actress trophy, which came from her first Oscar nomination. "Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama