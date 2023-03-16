With 'Inside,' Willem Dafoe goes solo — and crazy

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Willem Dafoe is all by his lonesome in "Inside," and few actors are more up for — or capable of — a one man show than the enigmatic talent.

He plays Nemo, a high-end art thief, who winds up trapped inside a luxurious, fabulously posh apartment that becomes his undoing. It's like an Airbnb booking in purgatory, and Dafoe turns Nemo's struggle into a biblical battle for survival and salvation. Alone in his thoughts and slowly going crazy, you get the picture Dafoe is right at home.

He ends up in his doomsday palace after a heist gone wrong. He's a one-man crew on the ground, and when things go haywire with the security system, his remote team cuts off communication. Now Nemo is alone in an impossibly ritzy Manhattan penthouse, which is tricked out with priceless artworks, an indoor garden and the impenetrable security detail of a military fortress. It's so soundproofed that no one outside its walls can hear a thing happening inside.

That's a problem for Nemo, who after a certain point doesn't care about getting caught, he just doesn't want to die inside this place. There's no running water, very little food, and no way of communicating with any other living beings. Who owns the place? Some guy who's off in Kazakhstan, and if he's rich enough to own it, he's rich enough to leave it empty and unattended for months on end.

So Nemo goes into survival mode. He scrapes the inside of the freezer for condensation droplets before learning the patterns of the garden's irrigation system. He keeps the fridge closed because if it's open too long it starts playing "Macarena," but after awhile he comes to enjoy himself some Los Del Rio and throws himself dance parties. He watches the building's security cam which becomes his own reality TV, "Below Deck" be damned.

All the while he's constructing a tower out of furniture to get himself up to the skylight for the possibility of escape. Did we mention the temperature in the building is wildly fluctuating between extreme hot and cold temperatures? His environment is trying to murder him. Or maybe he's become the art in someone else's sick exhibition of human desolation.

One can picture Dafoe picking out "Inside" from a pile of 100 straightforward scripts and instantly connecting to its idiosyncratic DNA. He's not interested in comfortable or common, and "Inside" plays right into his strengths. He steers the film — for most of the movie, it's just him — and he makes sure there are no dull moments. It's a guided tour into the recesses of the human psyche.

With Dafoe bringing it to life, director Vasilis Katsoupis fashions "Inside" into a major work of Avant-garde freakiness. It asks some questions it doesn't answer — what's the point of an alarm system if it doesn't signal anyone outside? — but it finds itself in Dafoe's raw, feral performance. "Inside" is anything but conventional, just like it's star.

'Inside'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for language, some sexual content and nude images

Running time: 105 minutes

In theaters