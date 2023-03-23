Review: 'Reggie' tells the story of Mr. October, from his perspective

Adam Graham

Baseball legend Reggie Jackson tells his story, his way, in "Reggie," an enlightening portrait of the Hall of Famer as well as an insightful look at the role race has played, and continues to play, in America's pastime.

Jackson was one of the most famous, most successful and most important athletes of the 1970s, not only winning five World Series rings (three-peating with the Oakland A's from '72-'74 and winning back-to-back championships with the Yankees in '77 and '78) but setting salary records at the time, helping to open the door for the mega-contracts that would follow in his wake.

He was also incredibly famous off the field, both for his brash personality and for locking down big time endorsement deals, including landing his own candy bar, the Reggie bar, which featured a rich caramel center, lots of fresh roasted peanuts and a super-chocolately covering. He also played a programmed version of himself in "The Naked Gun."

In "Reggie," Jackson himself discusses his career triumphs — we see the legendary homers, including the one he put on Tiger Stadium's roof during the 1971 All-Star Game — as well as the struggles he faced from teammates, managers and fans. Director Alex Stapleton mixes archival footage with scenes of Jackson talking with a host of his forebears, contemporaries and disciples, from Hank Aaron to Vida Blue to Derek Jeter. (The Aaron interview was conducted prior to Aaron's death in 2021.) A phone call catches Jackson in discussion with Pete Rose, and he makes a visit to hang with NBA legend Julius Erving, a friend who experienced a similar rise to '70s superstardom.

Erving can also relate to Jackson's struggles with racism, especially in the early days of their careers. It's an area where Jackson continues to try to affect change, to see Black and minority presence not just on the field but in the ownership ranks of Major League Baseball, continuing the dream about which he once heard Jackie Robinson speak.

A bid to become part owner of the L.A. Dodgers fizzled out, and Jackson currently works in an advisory role to the Houston Astros. But he still wants a bigger piece of the pie, to have a real seat at the table. Maybe one day he'll get there. "Reggie" is about the legacy Jackson built, about what he endured so that others hopefully won't have to, and about passing on his torch to the next generation.

