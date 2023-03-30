'A Thousand and One' review: Teyana Taylor a revelation in stark drama

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A story of family and togetherness unfolding against a backdrop of urban renewal and gentrification, writer-director A.V. Rockwell's "A Thousand and One" is designed to rip your heart out, and it just may.

Rockwell, in her debut feature, gets a bold, brave and revelatory performance out of Teyana Taylor, who leaves her video vixen days behind and is a stone powerhouse as Inez, who is fresh out of Riker's Island as the film opens.

It's New York in 1994 and Inez is tough and streetwise, as unbreakable as the concrete beneath her feet. On the street she recognizes Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), her son whom she'd previously abandoned. She tries to warm to him but he's hesitant, and later when he's in a hospital, she visits him and takes it upon herself to break him out and place him under her care.

She means well, Inez does. "I'll go to war for you," she tells Terry, and there's not a question she means it. But the system is dense and complicated, and since she's already run afoul with the law, she buries the details and blindly hopes that no one notices. She gets Terry a set of falsified papers and has him go by a new name, and the quiet, sensitive young man starts doing well in school. A father figure arrives in the form of Lucky (Will Catlett), Inez' on-again, off-again boyfriend, but the family unit they nearly form never quite holds.

Terry grows up — he's played by three different actors in the film, which captures him over the course of more than a decade — and Rockwell weaves the changing face of New York seamlessly into her storyline. Through background news clips and overt changes in Inez' Harlem neighborhood, Rockwell tells the story of Mayors Giuliani and Bloomberg, their policing policies and the changes they erected in New York City as a whole. At one point, Inez and Terry's home is all but snatched from their hands, simply in the name of so-called progress.

Rockwell's script and direction rejects melodrama and is grounded in tangible feelings and reality. It builds to a devastating, heartrending confrontation between Inez and Terry (Josiah Cross plays Terry at age 17), mother and son, which draws from everything Rockwell had been building up that point. You won't forget it, you won't be able to. Without taking any emotional shortcuts, "A Thousand and One" leaves a scar.

'A Thousand and One'

GRADE: A-

Rated R: for language

Running time: 116 minutes

In theaters

