'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' casts a winning spell

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

You don't have to have ever rolled a 20-sided die to enjoy the heck out of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fun, lighthearted, honest to goodness comic adventure derived from the spectacularly popular tabletop game that transformed many a Friday night basement into a magical, role-playing wonderland.

If you have in fact rolled a 20-sided die and are entrenched in "D&D" lore, you're in luck, because there's plenty of in-jokes baked into "Game Night" team Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's knowing, loving homage to the expansive world of the game. But for those who don't know the difference between die and dice — die is the singular form of dice, you're welcome — "D&D" plays right down the middle and makes Dungeon Masters of us all. And it's a lot less nerdy than you may be inclined to think it is.

Chris Pine stars as Edgin Darvis, a lute-playing thief (he's got a heart of gold, natch) who is imprisoned as the film opens and is plotting his escape from jail. (Turns out he needn't be, as the parole board is ready to grant him his clemency, but he doesn't know that part.) Edgin is eager to return to his estranged daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman), who has been under the watchful eye of Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant, gloriously hammy) since her father was placed behind bars after a heist gone sideways.

Edgin is abetted by his barbarian sidekick Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), and together they assemble a team that includes a low-level sorcerer ("Sharper's" Justice Smith) and a druid named Doric ("It's" Sophia Lillis) to journey back to Fitzwilliam's walled kingdom to rescue Kira, who may or may not realize she needs rescuing (she and her dad have some issues to work out, it seems).

Along the way they encounter a host of peculiar personalities, including an overly sincere knight named Xenk Yendar ("Bridgerton's" Regé-Jean Page, quite funny), Holga's ex-lover (one of Hollywood's top stars reduced to miniature form, a cameo that's too good to spoil) and a graveyard full of corpses, resurrected just long enough to give the gang the clues they need to proceed forward to the next level (and then return to their eternal sleep — well, in most cases, at least).

"Honor Among Thieves" has a hearty sense of humor, both about its world and itself, without sidestepping too far into irony or meta self-examination. Pine, a leading man who's good with a smile and a wink, is the right kind of star to lead this venture, and he gets game support from Rodriguez, Page and especially Grant, who continues his foray into the realm of the charmingly smarmy.

It moves at a steady pace and never slows too long or lets things grow dull, repetitive or too insider-y for the hardcore "D&D" set. Again, everyone's invited to this game. There are dungeons and there are dragons, yes, as well as magic portals, evil spells and all manner of sorcery and trickery. But the screenplay by Goldstein, Davis and Michael Gilio is set up as a simple, old-fashioned journey from point A to point B, with all sorts of mini-adventures along the way. It's a little bit "Lord of the Rings," sure, but its DNA is closer to "The Princess Bride," and it plays for that same sort of broad, crowd-pleasing sense of comedic fantasy.

And it gets there. "Honor Among Thieves" has the "Dungeons & Dragons" name to fall back on, but even without it, it's the kind of fun, good-natured family film Hollywood isn't making many of these days. Take 'em however you can get 'em. This is a movie that rolls the die and comes up a winner.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

GRADE: B+

Rated PG-13: for fantasy action/violence and some language

Running time: 140 minutes

In theaters

