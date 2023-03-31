Review: 'Murder Mystery 2' only tolerable because of Sandler, Aniston

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The actual murder mystery in "Murder Mystery 2" doesn't matter. Almost nothing matters in this slapdash sequel to the 2019 original, which reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a crime-solving couple, once again in over their heads as bodies pile up around them.

But what is at least pleasant about the comedy is the dynamic between Sandler and Aniston's characters. They play a couple who has been married for 16 years. Not blissfully married where they're in awe of each other's auras, or begrudgingly married where they're at each other's throats and constantly seething with resentment. But happily, respectfully married, where they love each other and have each other's backs but also rib each other while also genuinely enjoying one another's presence. It's a healthy dynamic, and it's a good one to see on screen.

It stands out in "Murder Mystery 2" because not much else does. Sandler is often criticized for being lazy when it comes to his approach to projects, and "Murder Mystery 2" is not going to change the tides of that argument. As a franchise, "Murder Mystery" is his most low-stakes venture, a barely-there romp through detective novel tropes and whodunnit clichés. Your average game of "Clue" has more intrigue baked into it.

In "2," Sandler and Aniston — they play New York couple Nick and Audrey Spitz — are whisked off to France for the wedding of a super rich friend, Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). While there, Maharajah is kidnapped, a body turns up and everybody, as it turns out, is a suspect. You know how these things go.

Another frequent criticism of Sandler is that he makes movies just to go on vacation with his friends, and indeed, "Murder Mystery 2" was filmed in Hawaii and Paris. It's good work if you can get it, especially since the green screen work here is so egregious it looks like the production didn't travel anywhere outside of Netflix's soundstages in Los Angeles.

And yet, the construct of the film lets you know it's not supposed to be any more than a lark, and isn't meant to be anything other than a temporary diversion. (It wisely clocks in at 90 minutes, not a tick more.) And the playful patter between Sandler and Aniston — this is their third pairing, following 2011's "Just Go With It" and the original "Murder Mystery" — make it go down easily. It ain't much, but at least it's something.

'Murder Mystery 2'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for violence, bloody images, strong language, suggestive material and smoking

Running time: 90 minutes

On Netflix