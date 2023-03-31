Review: 'Return to Seoul' is a twisty journey of self-discovery

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

There are several returns to Seoul in "Return to Seoul" and it's never quite clear quite where any of them are headed. In the world that writer-director Davy Chou builds, the discovery is not in the destination, but rather the winding road of the journey itself.

The one constant is the mesmerizing performance by Ji-Min Park, which feels like three or four performances in one, as her character tries to navigate who she is in the world. There are reasons for and layers to that question, which reveal themselves slowly over the course of the story.

Park plays Freddie, who lives in France but comes to Korea, where she was born, on a lark after her flight to Tokyo is canceled. When we meet her she's re-arranging the parties at a tiny restaurant, bringing everyone together in one big mixer, a social fairy sprinkling her magical dust on everyone in her vicinity. She's the life of the party, helping everyone out of their shells, and you can't help but be charmed by her outgoingness.

Is that who Freddie is? Well, it's who she is in that moment, and she continually changes guises throughout the course of the movie. The truth is she doesn't know who she is: Freddie is adopted, and while in Seoul she's looking to see if she can connect the dots of her adoption and find her birth parents, so she can discover the parts of herself she's never known.

Her father (played by Oh Kwang-rok) agrees to meet with her, and the easiest thing to say is it does not go well. "Return to Seoul" then completely switches gears and picks up two years henceforth, where Freddie is now dressed like an extra in "The Matrix" (her introduction scene, set to a clone of Bauhaus' "Bela Lugosi's Dead," is the film's most stylish sequence) and on a date with an arms dealer. Is this who Freddie is? Well, it's who she is in that moment.

There are more twists and turns to follow, but Freddie's journey of self-discovery is at the center of this tale of identity, which continually finds new and surprising ways to reveal itself. It's an emotionally complex tale and Park does standout work, bringing the audience along with her every step of the way.

'Return to Seoul'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: for brief drug use, nudity and language

Running time: 119 minutes

In theaters