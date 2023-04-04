'Air' review: Affleck's Air Jordan origin story is a slam dunk

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

When the Air Jordan 1 is finally revealed in "Air," it's a glorious, breathtaking moment.

A corporate origin story needs to be in love with its central object of fascination, and since "Air" is the story of how the Air Jordan line came to be, it should make the audience feel as awestruck as the world did when it first laid eyes on the game-changing sneaker. And it does.

The reveal wisely comes late in director Ben Affleck's light, fun, crowd-pleasing sports drama, which comes complete with an instantly familiar '80s jukebox soundtrack. "Air" is a behind-the-scenes story, celebrating the deal that had to get done in order for Michael Jordan to lace up those iconic high tops. And it's a heroic underdog tale, even if Jordan himself is minimized, pushed off to the sides of a story that centers around him and his feet.

The star here is Matt Damon, who slips seamlessly into the role of Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike exec and basketball scout who bets everything on signing Jordan coming out of the 1984 NBA draft. At the time, Nike was a distant third in the basketball market, behind first-place Converse and second-place Adidas. Nike was primarily a runner's shoe, so to land Jordan, Sonny had to work three times as hard as his competitors, who already had a roster of stars whom Jordan would be joining.

Sonny is a dreamer, and he knows Jordan is the guy worth staking his career, and Nike's future, on. So he needs to work around the system as it exists in order to land him, and he has to convince Jordan's agent, David Falk (a barking Chris Messina), to even let his client take a meeting. And he stages a rogue visit to the Jordan home in North Carolina to meet with Jordan's mother, Deloris (Viola Davis, all class), who acts as her son's gatekeeper.

Chris Tucker, who has become an oddly effective if little seen supporting player over the last decade-plus — this is just his second big-screen role since "Silver Linings Playbook" in 2012 — plays Howard White, another exec at Nike and a key partner in helping solidify the Jordan deal. Jason Bateman is Rob Strasser, the Nike company strategist who's trying to figure out which draft picks to spread the company's $250,000 allotment among: what about Melvin Turpin, or how about Terence Stansbury? Do we have a shot at those guys?

And then there's Affleck, who plays Nike boss Phil Knight as Ben Affleck in a collection of 1980s windbreakers. It's not the deepest or most well-researched of performances, and Knight's Buddhist calm and Zen philosophies are mostly played for surface-level laughs. But Knight is a rule breaker, an outside thinker, who ultimately backs Sonny's vision.

The vision wouldn't work without the sneaker itself, and Matthew Maher is great as Peter Moore, the lab rat shoe designer misfit who dreams up the revolutionary Air Jordan design. The clean lines of the leather sneaker, the standout Swoosh, the winged Air Jordan logo: they're given their due, and are treated as poetry in motion. The sneaker is undoubtedly one of the stars of the show.

"Air," which was written by first-time screenwriter Alex Convery, is an against-all-odds story, but one in which we already know the outcome, so the drama isn't in whether it happens, but how it happens. Still, Affleck stacks the odds so high against Sonny and his team that it feels like hitting a game-winning shot when Jordan agrees to the deal.

Ah yes, Jordan himself. In largely removing Jordan from the story — when he is seen, it's from the side or behind — Jordan's role in accepting the deal is given short shrift.

"Air" is a story of rebels, and the deal Jordan took with Nike, potential financial windfall aside (Nike offered Jordan a cut of the shoe's profits, a groundbreaking deal which was unheard of at the time), made Jordan just as much of a rebel as the ones the film highlights and celebrates in the foreground. He deserves more credit for the role he played in the deal than "Air" gives him.

But Affleck doesn't treat "Air" as serious, elevated drama. It opens with the electrifying opening chords of Dire Straits' "Money for Nothing" set against a rapid fire montage of '80s styles and pop-culture callbacks — Run-D.M.C., Mary Lou Retton, Wham!, "Where's the beef?" — setting the stage for a familiar-feeling throwback romp. (It goes on to all but exhaust the greatest hits of '80s on 8; by the time a forlorn scene is set to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," it's time to throw in the towel on the needle drops.)

It's positioned right in the center of the court to play to as many people as possible, and as popcorn entertainment and myth building for a brand, "Air" is a slam dunk. Don't look for it to chew on any heavy issues. Like the man whom it revolves around, it walks on air.

'Air'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for language throughout

Running time: 112 minutes

In theaters