Review: 'Mafia Mamma' sleeps with the fishes

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Watching "Mafia Mamma," a truly insipid, uninspired, one-joke comedy that seems like the kind of movie that would exist only as a gag poster in the background of a sitcom or an "SNL" sketch, you're forced to wonder, hey, is everything alright with Toni Collette?

Collette is, of course, the wonderful star of films such as "Muriel's Wedding," "In Her Shoes" and "Hereditary," whose delightful presence is usually an earmark of quality.

But there's no quality and not a single believable moment in this labored, stunningly awful misfire, which Collette must have had to do as a favor to a friend, or something. That's gotta be it, right?

Collette is Kristin, a middle-aged California mother stuck in a particular strain of suburban malaise (her son is headed off to college, her husband is cheating on her) who accepts an invitation to Italy after the death of her estranged grandfather.

She thought he was a winemaker, turns out he was a mob boss, and in his will he leaves her the family business. And now she's tossed in the middle of a bloody turf war, she falls all over herself for any man within arm's reach and she uses her suburban charm to make muffins for the mob. You can picture the rest, and it's so agonizing it makes 1999's mafia comedy "Mickey Blue Eyes" look like "The Godfather."

There's not a lot to even say here. There isn't much that can be done to make this moldy material resonate, and the talented director Catherine Hardwicke (she did "Thirteen" and "Twilight," and previously teamed with Collette on 2015's "Miss You Already") doesn't pull any rabbits out of her hat. To say "Mafia Mamma" shoots blanks would be an insult to actual blanks, which at least go bang.

If it turns out Collette was paying a debt here, let's hope that debt is paid and she can move on. And let's hope next time, if there is a next time, she handles those matters privately.

'Mafia Mamma'

GRADE: D-

Rated R: for bloody violence, sexual content and language

Running time: 101 minutes

In theaters

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama