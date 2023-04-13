Review: 'Renfield' puts Nic Cage's Dracula in a corner

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

An amusing enough vampire comedy with blood and guts to spare, "Renfield" is both overstuffed and undercooked, undead but far from fully alive.

The hook here is Nicolas Cage, the Count of crazy himself, playing Dracula, a role he was born to play. (Not the role he was born to play, there are too many of those to list. But definitely a role he was marked for.) But Cage isn't the star, nor is it his movie. Rather, the focus is on Renfield, Dracula's long-suffering assistant, played by Nicholas Hoult as a guy who just can't get out from underneath his boss' fangs.

"Renfield" also stuffs an entire police comedy, with Awkwafina as a New Orleans traffic cop who is trying to take down the city's crime lord, into its edges. These disparate elements mash together in a haze of hyper-kinetic action sequences and fountains of digital blood splatter, which pass the time but don't add up to anything that lingers long after the credits roll. Oh well, at least Cage can check Nosferatu off his career bucket list.

The ol' bloodsucker is offed in the early rounds of "Renfield," but much to Renfield's chagrin, Dracula doesn't die easy. (It's kind of his thing, not dying.) It's up to Renfield to round up some fresh blood for his boss, the hunt for which leads him to a support group, where he intends to find easy marks he can bring back to help nurse the ghoul back to health.

Not that he wants to, but he has to. It's his curse in life, see. And you thought you hated your job.

Renfield is not a vampire himself, but he gains temporary superpowers by scarfing down bugs. Those powers are super-strength and hyper-speed, which under the direction of Chris McKay ("The Tomorrow War," "The Lego Batman Movie"), are rendered in a blur of action and effects, which often result in those who oppose him spouting geysers of blood.

Awkafina is quite spirited as Rebecca Quincy, who is out to take down Teddy Lobo (Ben Schwartz), the son of the town's mob boss Ella (Shohreh Aghdashloo). She teams with Renfield and they make for an odd but affecting pair, and Awkafina elevates what could be a nothing storyline with her sharp comic timing and her investment in making her character a full-blooded individual.

But her storyline isn't as interesting as the Renfield-Dracula dynamic, which is colored here as an abusive relationship, with Renfield as the victim of his boss' megalomania and narcissistic tendencies. That's the central conceit, and it's a thin one, which is probably how the cop subplot was wedged into the story to give it more to chew on.

And what of Cage? Too often, he's at the margins, but he swallows the screen when he gets the chance, especially when he's retrofit into classic Dracula movies, embodying screen legends of yore. The enigmatic actor, who played a guy who thought he was a vampire back in 1988's "Vampire's Kiss," makes an interesting choice to play a supporting part — is Cage ever not the star? — but it's such a big, juicy role, in "Renfield" it's left as kind of a tease.

Ultimately, so is "Renfield." Hoult, whose mannerisms here are reminiscent of his long ago co-star Hugh Grant (he was the boy in "About a Boy"), is playing a character who is traditionally a sidekick, and Ryan Ridley's script doesn't do a convincing enough job of selling him as a lead. That's the problem. Renfield is a side dish for a reason, and that's just fine. Don't try to make a baked potato the main course when right next to it there's a nice, bloody steak, waiting to be devoured.

'Renfield'

GRADE: C+

Rated R: for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some drug use

Running time: 93 minutes

In theaters

