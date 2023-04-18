Filming to take place at popular Holland, Mich. tourist spot for Nicole Kidman movie

Holland, Michigan is ready for its closeup.

The west Michigan city known for its annual tulip festival and Dutch roots will get its moment in the spotlight next week as scenes are filmed for a new thriller from Amazon Studios starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.

Although majority of the footage will be recorded in Tennessee, some filming will take place at the city's Windmill Island Gardens, said Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks. An example of the city's Dutch heritage, it has a windmill 'de Zwaan' that stands among 36 acres of exhibits, gardens and natural areas. The mill still turns and grinds grain into flour.

According to Matt VanDyken, the city's assistant manager, the production company rented the entire island for the filming days which costs $10,000 per day plus employee costs if needed.

Some Michiganians will get their close up too. "I know they've got a number of local folks that are going to be extras on the movie or even have some speaking parts on the movie," VanDyken said.

Bocks, the mayor, calls Holland's moment of fame "wonderful."

"Holland is a community that a lot of people know about," Bocks said. "We've got a relatively high profile," he said, which he attributes to the Tulip Time Festival and the historic windmill.

"The tulips should be spectacular. We're excited. The warm weather that we had last week kicked the tulips into high gear. They're just starting to bloom right now and this cool weather that we have is kind of holding them in suspended animation," Bocks said.

Bocks, whose been a tour guide for the Tulip Time Festival for more than 30 years, auditioned for a role as a tour guide for the film.

"I know that they've had a number of people in town for quite a while now doing pre-production," he said. "The amount of time, money, energy that they've spent in Holland, Michigan, already is way more than I would've guessed."

The movie, “Holland, Michigan," is being directed by Mimi Cave with a script by Andrew Sodoroski. Bocks is excited the movie's title will give the city even more advertising.

"I think that a lot of folks are going to see the movie, they're going to see the scenes and they're going to go 'I want to go visit the place where that Holland, Michigan, movie was shot,'" Bocks said.