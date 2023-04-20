Review: 'Chevalier' tells important story but blurs fact and fiction

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In "Chevalier's" opening scene, Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) interrupts a live concert by none other than Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Joseph Prowen), challenging him to a live violin duel on stage, like "8 Mile" with fiddles instead of freestyle rhymes.

It's an attention grabber, sure. But this in-all-likelihood imagined scenario, played straight, sets up the contemporary-minded but otherwise down-the-middle biodrama as something its not, a sort of historical romp through pre-revolution France, when in reality it keeps its bow much closer to its chest.

"Chevalier" tells the story of Bologne, the half-French, half-Caribbean son of a slave who upended racial stereotypes in 18th century France and challenged for the top spot at the Paris Opera. Chevalier de Saint-Georges, as he was known, is a figure who has been largely erased from history, as much of his works were lost after they were banned and destroyed under Napoleon's rule. "Chevalier" seeks to right the record for its subject, but finds itself stuck in limbo somewhere between fact and fiction, while overly telegraphed toward modern sensibilities.

Harrison Jr. ("Waves") plays Bologne with an assured confidence that borders on and often crosses over into flamboyance. He is taken in by Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton), who sees him as a vital antidote to the stodgy rule of the day, and nominates him to challenge for the Paris Opera position.

He's opposed by Marie-Madeleine Guimard (Minnie Driver) after he thwarts her hilariously obvious advances, instead going after Marie-Josephine de Montalembert (Samara Weaving), despite her marriage to the powerful Marquis de Montalembert (Marton Csokas). He's playing with fire, et cetera, and eventually his old friend Marie Antoinette turns on him, too. (Shocker that she didn't retain her loyalty toward him.)

The screenplay by Stefani Robinson ("Atlanta," "What We Do in the Shadows") boils down and defines characters by their bigotry, turning them into one-dimensional archetypes. Bologne even finds himself ostracized by his own mother (Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo), who laughs at him and accuses him of trying to fit in with the uptight Whites. He gets it from all sides, and his journey of self-discovery is set against the burgeoning revolt of the French people.

What's undeniable through all the clutter is the strength of Bologne's compositions, which are highlighted here and are a testament to his artistic prowess. "Chevalier" makes a case for its subject that his story should be told. But it feels like a starting point for learning about him, a story rather than the story, about who he was and what he meant to history.

'Chevalier'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence

Running time: 105 minutes

In theaters

