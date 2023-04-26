Nic Cage superfans sink fangs into 9th annual Nicolas Uncaged fest

Organizers for this weekend's Nicolas Uncaged festival settled on a vampire theme for their 9th annual tribute to the work and legacy of Nicolas Cage.

It was timed to coincide with the release of "Renfield," Cage's new film where the enigmatic actor plays Dracula, which programmers planned to screen alongside Cage's 1989 comic horror freakout "Vampire's Kiss."

But plans to include "Renfield" in the festival fell apart when its distributor, Universal Pictures, wouldn't allow the movie to be shown as part of the event without a full one-week theatrical engagement, which Nicolas Uncaged organizers could neither accommodate or afford. So "Renfield" is out, last year's meta Nic Cage experiment "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is in, and the vampire theme remains.

"We're really excited," says Jack Schulz, one of the founders of the festival, who says he went all in on this year's fest. "It's going to be an adventure."

Schulz says Saturday's sold-out event, at Hamtramck's Planet Ant Theatre, will be, if nothing else, hilarious. They've planned a "Blade"-style vampire rave and will pump dry ice throughout the building to evoke Nosferatu-level vibes, as well as a few surprises he's keeping hidden up his sleeve. "We got together over beers and talked about all these ideas, and we were just cracking up," says the attorney by day who organizes the event, which launched in 2015, with three others. "None of us are trying to make any money, all the ticket money we make we dump back into the event. So when you’re not trying to make any money, everything’s on the table."

There will be drink specials, giveaways and prizes, all Cage- and/or vampire-themed. There will be a taco truck, not Cage- or vampire-themed. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Cage or vampire garb (or both), and Schulz says festgoers tend to get on board with the selected themes. "Everybody shows up and participates," he says, noting rumblings he's heard about friends and ticket buyers securing wigs and fangs for the event.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and an 8:30 screening of "Vampire's Kiss" will be followed by a midnight showing of "Unbearable Weight." Meanwhile, plans are already underway to blow the roof off of the event for next year's 10th anniversary Nicolas Uncaged festival.

While there's always a cardboard cutout of Cage in attendance, next year, Schulz says they're going after the real thing.

"The big pitch is to get him there," he says. "We're going to do everything in our power, even if it means flying to Las Vegas, to get Nicolas Cage at this festival."

Schulz says he thinks the 59-year-old Academy Award winner, whose life and career was recently the subject of a "60 Minutes" profile, would appreciate the freewheeling vibe and atmosphere of the festival.

"I think he'd love it," he says. "I think this is right up his alley."

Nicolas Uncaged Film Festival

7 p.m. Saturday

Planet Ant, 2320 Caniff Street, Hamtramck

