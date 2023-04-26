Review: Scattered 'Polite Society' tries to be too many things at once

Adam Graham

Equal parts Jane Austen and Quentin Tarantino, "Polite Society" is an unruly martial arts-action-comedy hybrid that has no problem brandishing its influences but winds up stuck in copycat mode.

Writer-director Nida Manzoor, in her feature debut, pays homage to her many heroes and she directs with an abundance of hyperactive style and flair. But she never credibly establishes the reality of the world her characters exist inside, which makes it difficult to believe — or care about — anything that's happening to them, especially as the film veers further and further into pure fantasy mode.

Priya Kansara is Ria Khan, a British-Pakistani high schooler living in London who wants nothing more than to be a stuntwoman, and practices her moves in videos for her YouTube page. Her big sister, Lena (Ritu Arya), wants to be an artist, or maybe Ria just wants her to want to be an artist. (Lena dropped out of art school.) Ria is holding onto her dreams for both of them but sees her sister slipping away when she starts to date and quickly becomes engaged to one of London's most eligible bachelors, the handsome Salim Shah (Akshay Khanna).

But something's up with Salim and his relationship with his mother, Raheela (Nimra Bucha). And the deeper Ria investigates she uncovers a "Get Out"-like conspiracy unfolding in front of her eyes, which gets tossed in the blender along with allusions to "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," heist movies, kung-fu flicks and other influences rattling around Manzoor's head.

As it goes on, it becomes clear that "Polite Society" is not meant to be taken on any sort of literal level. But its unreality is never established, which leaves no ground beneath its characters' feet. Ria speaks in sassy quips that might play well when chopped into gifs and memes, but taken as a whole, "Polite Society" is so busy being so many things that it never stops to be anything real.

