'It's Me, Margaret,' 'Sisu': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The big screen version of a children's classic, a hyper-violent Nazi-killing action movie and a biopic about one of boxing's all-time greats are among this week's new movies.

Here's a look at the new titles in theaters this week and whether they're worth your while.

'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

Judy Blume's 1970 tale of a sixth grader running the gauntlet of puberty and trying to find her place in the world has been a staple of children's lit for generations, and the big screen version of the book — written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig ("Edge of Seventeen") — is every bit as honest, refreshing and welcome as Blume's beloved book. Starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, it's a movie of uncommon warmth and grace and it's one of the year's best. In theaters.

'Sisu'

In this hyperviolent Finnish import, a man known as Koshi "The Immortal" (Jorma Tommila) kills Nazis in bloody, gruesome fashion. It's streamlined, savage fun, if extreme viciousness is your thing. In theaters.

'Polite Society'

Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) wants nothing more than to be a stuntwoman and one day apprentice with her Marvel hero in this action comedy that wears its influences on its sleeve but ultimately winds up in copycat mode, and falls apart under the weight of its own style and untethered reality. In theaters.

'Showing Up'

In the latest from indie mainstay Kelly Reichardt ("Certain Women," "Wendy and Lucy"), Michelle Williams plays Lizzy, an artist in Portland, Ore. prepping for her latest show and dealing with all the idiosyncrasies of her life, including her relationship with her parents, her brother, and her landlord who refuses to fix her hot water heater. It's a slow-burning slice of life that is only for the Reichardt faithful. In theaters.

'Big George Foreman'

The story of the grill alone could be its own movie, but Foreman's tale is so much more than the portable plug-in. It's an underdog sports movie with its heart in the right place, even if its execution is undercooked. But Foreman hopes his tale can be an inspiration to others. "What you can do with my life, not what I've done with it," the former heavyweight champ told us earlier this month while chatting up the movie. "That's a legacy." In theaters.

