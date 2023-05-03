'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' review: I don't belong here

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

An acoustic version of Radiohead's lovelorn Gen-X alienation anthem "Creep" plays over the opening credit sequence of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and as far as telegraphing the mood of the third film in the "Guardians" franchise, it would be hard to find a more surface-level, obvious choice.

Were the "Guardians" always this mopey? In 2014, "Guardians of the Galaxy" felt like a fresh refinement of the Marvel formula, a fun space comedy packed with jukebox needle drops and a welcome tone of "who cares?" flippancy. It was even kind of cool. Its 2017 follow-up didn't fare as well, and now comes "Vol. 3," which has the outsider emotion of "Creep" with none of the nuance. Its characters are either yelling their feelings at one another or their eyes are welling up with sadness, and there's no in between.

Writer-director James Gunn, back in the captain's chair for one more ride with his gang of misfits, works in an abundance of Gunn-isms, the kinds of flesh-and-guts, body organ gross-out gags and monster movie theatrics that date back to his early horror films. But he seems unsure what to do with his characters, or in which direction to point them. Where the first "Guardians" felt like a carefree joyride, "Vol. 3" is like being lost on a road trip when the engine starts sputtering and the tank is getting dangerously close to empty.

The focus here is on Rocket, the surly racoon space ranger voiced by Bradley Cooper. We open on his backstory, his past as an experiment in the hands of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a scientist who splices cross-species genetics in order to create elevated beings and what he hopes is a more perfect society.

The High Evolutionary wants Rocket back in his control, and he sends Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), whose golden-hued body makes him look like one of Goldfinger's victims, hurtling through space to retrieve him and bring him back to him. Rocket is severely injured in the punishing attack, and it's on the Guardians to help save his life.

If they can get on the same page, that is. They're once again led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who's now a drunken mess after the "Infinity Wars" loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who's back but in a different form and doesn't remember her past life with him. Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) is around to deadpan jokes and exert brute force, while Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) fulfill various sidekick roles. There's also an adorable pup in a spacesuit, Cosmo the Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova), and there's no complaints there; frankly, more movies should feature adorable dogs in spacesuits.

The mission to save Rocket sends the Guardians through the cosmos to various planets, including one that resembles a human body cavity. Throughout, we're sent through the recesses of Rocket's mind and his flashbacks to his days in captivity on what feels like the Island of Misfit Toys, when he was locked up with other freak experiments, including mutated versions of a rabbit, a walrus and an otter, Lylla, who is voiced by Linda Cardellini.

If it's not overstuffed it's at least stuffed, and Gunn mixes in no shortage of big pop music moments on the soundtrack, the most cringey of which is a slow-mo action scene set to Beastie Boys' tired "No Sleep till Brooklyn"; after also being used in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," it's time for a moratorium on this song and perhaps the Beasties in general. (The best song on the soundtrack is held until the end, an end credits run-through of Bruce Springsteen's "Badlands"; swap that with the Beasties in the slow-mo action scene and you might have something.)

Throughout, Gunn attempts to give his characters moments of sincerity and complexity, but his way of having them be serious is having them yell their dialogue, he disarms moments that get too serious with throwaway bathroom humor and his way of conveying heart is by focusing on the tears welling up in the corners of his characters' oversized eyes. It all feels manipulative, especially the way he puts animals in harm's way, low hanging fruit on the scale of evoking sympathy and emotion from audiences.

It's all labored and a little clunky, with occasional moments of humor (mostly provided by Bautista's Drax, truly on his own planet) poking through the clutter. Gunn attempts to put a bow on everything by having his cast dance to Florence + the Machine's celebratory "Dog Days Are Over" in the closing moments, but it's an act of wishful thinking. For the "Guardians" and for Marvel in general, the dog days are in full swing.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements

Running time: 149 minutes

In theaters