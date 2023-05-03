Summer's 25 most must-see movies, from Spidey to 'Barbie' and beyond

The summer movie season boils down to one day: July 21.

That's when two of the season's most anticipated — and diametrically opposed — films hit theaters. One is "Barbie," director Greta Gerwig's take on Mattel's iconic doll, and the other is "Oppenheimer," director Christopher Nolan's look at the man who gave the world the atomic bomb.

Ah yes, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," a double feature for the ages. But taken together, they show how wide the net is during the summer movie season: it can be big and ambitious and sprawling on one hand, taking on far-reaching ideas about our lives, how they're lived and the frailty of our existence, and on the other hand, it can be a Christopher Nolan movie about nuclear weapons.

But that's what makes summer so much fun. With Marvel officially kicking off the summer season with Friday's release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," here's a guide to the summer 2023's most must-see movies, and all the whiz-bang coming down the pipeline between now and Labor Day.

Remember, all dates are subject to change, and films will be released theatrically unless where otherwise noted.

1. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse'

Following the continuing multiverse adventures of Miles Morales, this sequel to the 2018 Best Animated Feature Film Oscar winner was originally due out in 2022 but was pushed back due to production delays. Shameik Moore voices the lead character, the Spidey of his reality, and the voice cast also features Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae and more. (June 2)

2. 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One'

Tom Cruise reclaimed his summer box office crown last year with the miraculous crowd pleaser "Top Gun: Maverick," and he's back this year in the seventh "Mission: Impossible" adventure, in which he'll perform a series of death-defying stunts, connected loosely by a spy plot. We can't wait. With Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and more. (July 12)

3. 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy leads a stacked cast — see also Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh and more — in director Christopher Nolan's study of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led the direction of the Manhattan Project and created the atomic bomb. Talk about explosive. (July 21)

4. 'Barbie'

She's a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Writer-director Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird," "Little Women") goes full pink in this dreamland exercise, in which the statuesque doll visits the real world. What at first seemed like a joke has already become a full-on meme, and now the question becomes whether it can live outside of the internet. Don't bet against it. With Margot Robbie in the lead role, and Ryan Gosling as her Ken. (July 21)

5. 'Fast X'

It's all about fast cars and family in this 10th edition of the franchise, which somehow went to space the last time around, which we're still trying to wrap our minds around. This is part one of the series' supposed two-part finale — the closer is due in 2025 — and it features, in edition to your "Fast" faves, four Oscar winners in Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren and Rita Moreno. Vroom vroom. (May 19)

6. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The latest outer space mixtape adventure from writer-director James Gunn explores the backstory of Rocket, the surly raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, and the "Guardians" gang's attempts to save his life. Gunn, who does double duty in the Marvel and DC movie worlds, mixes heart, humor and needle drops from the likes of Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Spacehog and more. (May 5)

7. 'The Little Mermaid'

Oscar-nominated director Rob Marshall ("Chicago") takes on Disney's 1989 classic in the company's latest live action update of a beloved animated property. Halle Bailey is Ariel, the little mermaid of the title, who wants to become human. Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Diggs round out the voice cast. (May 26)

8. 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford is back one more time — and one last time, he has said — as Indiana Jones, in the franchise's fifth installment and first since 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which left a sour taste in a lot of fans' mouths. (The refrigerator, anyone?) Director James Mangold ("Ford v. Ferrari") takes the reins from Steven Spielberg, who helmed each of the series' previous installments. (June 30)

9. 'The Flash'

The weirdest, most troubled film in recent memory, thanks to star Ezra Miller's, er, extracurricular activities, took another unexpected turn when it started being wildly praised by preview audiences. Now it's one of the year's most anticipated releases, and it features the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, 31 years after his last turn as the character, in "Batman Returns." Honestly, we have no idea what to expect here, which is half the fun. (June 16)

10. 'Elemental'

The latest from Pixar is giving off "Inside Out" vibes, and concerns characters who represent the four elements of matter: earth, water, air and fire. Two questions: huh, and how? Well if anyone can make it work, it's Pixar. With the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and more. (June 16)

11. 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

The first "Transformers" movie in five years — the last one was 2018's "Bumblebee" — is derived from the series' "Beast Wars" storyline (basically, they're animal Transformers) and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Steven Caple Jr. ("Creed II") directs. (June 9)

12. 'The Boogeyman'

Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair star as sisters traumatized by the recent death of their mother in director Rob Savage's adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 short story. (June 2)

13. 'The Equalizer 3'

Director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington reteam in the third (and reportedly final) chapter of the vigilante action series, which is based on the '80s TV series of the same name. (Sept. 1)

14. 'Asteroid City'

Another Wes Anderson joint, this '50s set sci-fi comedy has a cast to die for, including, deep breath, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Matt Dillon, Steve Carell, Tilda Swinton and more. More like 'Star City.' (June 23)

15. 'Haunted Mansion'

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this supernatural comedy based on the Disney theme park ride, which is not to be confused with the 2003 Eddie Murphy-starring supernatural comedy based on the Disney theme park ride. (July 28)

16. 'Flamin' Hot'

In a year of corporate origin stories — see also "Air" and "Tetris" — comes the story of how Flamin' Hot Cheetos came to be, with Jesse Garcia as the one time Frito Lay janitor who claimed to invent the hugely popular snack. Eva Longoria directs. (June 9 on Hulu)

17. 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence stars in this sex comedy romp as an Uber driver who agrees to pretend to be the girlfriend of a couple's socially awkward teenage son. Gene Stupnitsky (2019's "Good Boys") directs. (June 16)

18. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Seth Rogen and his "Superbad" and "Pineapple Express" co-author Evan Goldberg helped pen the latest big screen adventure of Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo and Raphael, which finds them trying to be accepted as everyday, normal teenage heroes. Cowabunga, dudes. (Aug. 4)

19. 'Meg 2: The Trench'

Jason Statham and a giant shark, Pt. 2. What more do you need to know? (Aug. 4)

20. 'Blue Beetle'

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is a teenager who gains superpowers after he's bit by a beetle in this entry in this adaptation of the DC comic, which doesn't sound at all like "Spider-Man." (Aug. 18)

21. 'Insidious: The Red Door'

Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with this fifth installment of the hugely profitable horror series, last visited in 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key." (July 7)

22. 'Extraction 2'

Chris Hemsworth returns as the black ops mercenary in this sequel to 2020's hard-hitting "Extraction." (June 16 on Netflix)

23. 'Lift'

Kevin Hart leads a team of thieves (including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio and more) in this heist film from director F. Gary Gray. (Aug. 25 on Netflix)

24. 'Gran Turismo'

"District 9's" Neill Blomkamp directs this adaptation of the popular video game series, about a gamer turned real-life race car driver. (Aug. 11)

25. 'Book Club: The Next Chapter'

Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen turn the page and head to Italy in this sequel to 2018's lit hit. (May 12)

Also...

Director Davis Guggenheim ("An Inconvenient Truth") turns his camera on Michael J. Fox in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." (May 12)

A detective (Ben Affleck) tracks his missing daughter and learns she might be tied to a string of high stakes heists in director Robert Rodriguez' "Hypnotic." (May 12)

An ex-assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter in "The Mother," and yes, that does mean that Ben and Jen both have movies coming out on the same day. (May 12 on Netflix)

The rise and fall of your old favorite phone is told in "Blackberry." (May 12)

Sure, "White Men Can't Jump," but can Jack Harlow act? (May 19 on Hulu)

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver star in "Master Gardener," the latest from writer-director Paul Schrader. (May 19)

Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal star in "Carmen," a musical loosely based on the opera that follows the two leads as they flee Mexico for the U.S. (May 19)

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco wrote and stars in "About My Father," with Robert De Niro playing his dad. (May 26)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an author who overhears her husband disparage her work in the comedy "You Hurt My Feelings." (May 26)

The early days of LeBron James' career come alive in "Shooting Stars." (June 2 on Peacock)

Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx voice dogs in the definitely not for kids, R-rated comedy "Strays." (June 9)

The horror spoof "The Blackening" carries the tagline, "We all can't die first." (June 16)

"It Ain't Over" is a documentary about the life and career of baseball great Yogi Berra. (June 16)

The animated adventures of a young sea creature are chronicled in "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken." (June 30)

"Every Body" explores the lives of three intersex people and their journeys from childhood to adulthood. (June 30)

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" is the live-action telling of the beloved 1955 children's book. With Zachary Levi. (June 30)

Four friends travel across China to find one of the group members' birth mother in "Joy Ride." (July 7)

Molly Gordon co-directs and stars in a comic ode to "Theater Camp." (July 14)

Four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry is the subject of "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which chronicles his rise from undersized college player to a pro who reshaped how the game is forever played. (July 21)

A group of friends take their newly discovered supernatural powers a step to far, as tends to happen, in "Talk To Me." (July 28)

Think Dracula meets "Master and Commander" in the high seas vampire tale "The Last Days of Demeter." (Aug. 11)

The power of kindness is on display in "White Bird: A Wonder Story," based on R.J. Palacio’s book. (Aug. 25)

