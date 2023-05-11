Review: 'Blackberry' tells the story of your former favorite phone

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The rise and fall of the first handheld email device is detailed in "Blackberry," a deliriously entertaining story of tech, hubris and swimming with sharks. It's all fun and games until the water starts running red.

Director Matt Johnson tells this Canadian success-turned-corporate horror story with a keen sense of humor and a sharp eye for detail. In a year of big business origin stories — see also the Air Jordan story "Air" and "Tetris," about the Russian video game sensation — it stands out as a cautionary tale with a fizzy pop sensibility on its shoulders and a strong moral backbone at its center.

Ah yes, you remember the Blackberry. It was your favorite device, you swore up and down you'd never give it up, and then you gave it up when something shinier came along and you never looked back. That's how these things work, you innovate or you die, and in the end you find out how loyal all those acolytes singing your praises truly are. After a meteoric rise, Blackberry found itself over-leveraged and out-maneuvered by the competition — namely Apple — and the whole thing came crashing down in a spectacular thud.

Johnson also stars as Douglas Fregin, co-founder of Ontario-based electronics company Research in Motion, who along with his pal Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel), found out a way to, essentially, cram a computer into a phone. That's the roundabout way of saying it, but their all-in-one mobile device is described in early pitches as "a pager, cell-phone and an email machine, all in one thing." ("Pocket Link" is a working name for the product, which they're told to immediately discard.)

Fregin and Lazaridis are techies with little business know-how. Enter Jim Balsillie ("It's Always Sunny's" Glenn Howerton in an eye-opening, wholesale reinvention of his persona), who essentially invites himself onboard to be co-CEO of the company. He knows how to pitch and work the product in the marketplace, all the nerds need to do is make the thing work. It's a good match.

And for awhile, it is. The Blackberry was more than a phone, it was a status symbol, it was a club that people wanted to be a part of. Its closed network is phone-to-phone messaging system, Blackberry Messenger, became its own form of shorthand communication. Johnson depicts the company's early successes with gleeful effervescence, soundtracking one sequence to the romantically nostalgic strains of the Strokes' early '00s earworm "Someday."

But nothing lasts forever, and in the case of Blackberry, their moment in the sun was only a few years before it was eclipsed. The death knell was the introduction of the iPhone in 2007, which took the computer-crammed-into-a-phone idea and sent it to the stratosphere. Blackberry couldn't compete, it didn't have the personnel or the capacity for innovation, and their ace in the hole, the outward-facing keyboard that was its signature, was rendered obsolete by the iPhone's on-screen keyboard. It didn't all crash and burn overnight, but it may as well have.

Johnson shows how the geeky corporate culture at Research in Motion, where Movie Night ruled all, was leveled as new people were brought on board — the famously gruff Michael Ironside is put to particularly good use as a no-nonsense corporate heavy — and no one was on the same page. Add in Balsillie's unchecked ego trips and a few major SEC violations and it's a recipe for disaster, and Johnson watches from a cozy seat, popcorn in hand, as the whole thing goes up in flames.

"Blackberry" is sharp and smart, a little bit "The Social Network" and a little bit "The Office," with a steady current of comedy underscoring the corporate drama. (The script is based on Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s 2016 book "Losing the Signal.")

Howertown is ferocious, suggesting Alec Baldwin's slick-suited "Glengarry Glen Ross" salesman early on and morphing into something more like De Niro in "Goodfellas" by the end. For all its big picture allegories, Johnson does treat the players as real people — he is Canadian, after all — and he lets the lessons essentially teach themselves. Like delivering an email to your pocket, something which was thought to be unthinkable before Blackberry came along, it gets the message through.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama

'Blackberry'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: for language throughout

120 minutes

In theaters