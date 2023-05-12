'Book Club,' Ben & Jen: Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The "Book Club" is back in session, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are together in spirit in a pair of trashy new action movies, and Michael J. Fox is telling his story from his perspective.

Here's a look at the new titles in theaters and on streaming this week and whether they're worth your while.

'Book Club: The Next Chapter'

The sequel to 2018's successful "Book Club" brings back stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen and sends them to Italy because hey, why not? It's a light comedy with some groaner one-liners for sure, but by the end it wears you down with its message of friendship and its lovely Italian landscapes. If only all book clubs had as extravagant a travel budget as this. In theaters.

'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Mother's Day with this action thriller in which she stars as an ex-military sniper who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she once left behind. It ain't gold, but it's a good time if you watch it in the right frame of mind, and director Niki Caro stages some surprisingly explosive action scenes. On Netflix.

'Hypnotic'

What are the odds? On the same weekend that Jennifer Lopez is in your Netflix queue with "The Mother," Ben Affleck is in theaters with an action thriller about all-powerful hypnotists. Robert Rodriguez ("Sin City") directs this would-be brain scrambler that either knows how dumb it is or is completely oblivious, but either way, it makes for a pretty good time if you know what you're in for. In theaters.

'Blackberry'

The device you swore you couldn't live without and then tossed aside and haven't thought about it since makes for a surprisingly entertaining corporate origin story in the same year where brands are the new characters (see also "Air" and "Tetris"). This is a crash and burn story that is deliriously fun. In theaters.

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

Actor Michael J. Fox tells the story of his career and his battle with Parkinson's disease in this moving documentary from Davis Guggenheim, who assembles clips from Fox's movies, as well as recreations, to piece together the scenes of his life. Fox is honest and open, and so is the movie. On Apple TV+.

'Air'

The story of the Air Jordan, which hit theaters last month, is now on streaming, and it's well worth a watch. With Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and more. On Amazon Prime Video.

