In 'Still,' Michael J. Fox tells his story through his own lens

Michael J. Fox tells his story, in his words, in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," director Davis Guggenheim's moving tale about the actor, his career and his struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Guggenheim ("An Inconvenient Truth") uses expertly assembled archival footage, recreations and clips from Fox's movies to paint a picture of the scrappy Canadian's unlikely climb to the top of the Hollywood heap. He also shows Fox's years-long struggle to mask his disease, and finally his acceptance of it and its effects on his life both on and off-screen.

Fox, by no means an honor roll student in his teenage years, came to Hollywood in the 1980s with a distant dream of stardom. He scratched and clawed his way through lean early years, eating packets of Smuckers for sustenance, before placing all his chips on the table for "Family Ties," which even network executives weren't convinced he could pull off. But from the pilot episode, when he improvised his character's middle initial by announcing himself on the phone as Alex P. Keaton, a star was born, and he was off to the races.

It's easy to forget how bright Fox's star shined in the 1980s, but Guggenheim details it all here, playing with footage from his films to create a sort-of house of mirrors where Fox is watching his own life unfold before his eyes. Clips from "Siskel & Ebert" are interspersed throughout to show how he went from praised in his early work to bashed in his '90s films, before he returned to TV and hit reset on his career with "Spin City."

The best parts of "Still" strip away the artifice and let Fox speak for himself. We see him candidly joking about his bouts with Parkinson's while openly struggling with the disease. We see him working with physical therapists, fighting to gain control of his body, and literally picking himself up after falling to the ground on a New York City sidewalk.

Fox has an endearing way with words; he says at his peak he was "bigger than bubble gum," and explains his early reliance on McDonalds as "enlisting Ronald McDonald as my exclusive nutritionist." He insists that "Still" not be some sort of sad sack story about his disease. "That's boring," he says. To its credit, "Still" never is.

