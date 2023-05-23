Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey shine in new trailer for re-imagined ‘The Color Purple’

Astrid Kayembe

Los Angeles Times

Dear God, it’s here: Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for “The Color Purple” on Monday.

Oprah Winfrey, who starred in 1985’s “The Color Purple” film, joins Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg as a producer on what’s described as a “bold new take” on the classic story. “Black Is King” director Blitz Bazawule is directing the colorful movie musical.

The coming-of-age tale follows Celie, a Black woman living in rural Georgia in the early 1900s who is abused by her father and husband. Ultimately, she reclaims her power in an “extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond,” according to Warner Bros.

Fantasia Barrino delivers powerful vocals in her debut as the lead of a major motion picture. She belts the musical’s core ballad, “I’m Here,” as scenes from the movie unfurl: Celie playing as a child with sister Nettie, facing harm from her father, trying a new shade of lipstick.

“Dear Celie, we are more than just kings and queens,” a young Nettie says in the trailer. “We are at the center of the universe.”

In an Instagram post in February, Barrino reflected on when she learned she’d gotten the role. “I hope that every little [B]lack girl who is fighting to be heard and recognized also promises to never give up in spite of the costs.”

The film’s star-studded cast includes Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Halle Bailey as young Nettie, Phylicia Mpasi as young Celie, Colman Domingo as “Mister,” Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama, Ciara as adult Nettie and H.E.R. as Mary Agnes.

This year’s remake is based on the award-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Broadway musical adapted by Marsha Norman. In addition to musical numbers, fantastical elements have been added.

Winfrey starred in the dramatic 1985 version of “The Color Purple” alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery and Laurence Fishburne. Jones and Spielberg were both producers on the film, which was nominated for 11 Oscars.

After the musical production debuted on Broadway, it won one 2006 Tony Award and garnered 10 additional nominations. The musical’s 2015 incarnation later scored two additional Tonys, including for musical revival. Cynthia Erivo took home the trophy for lead actress in a musical.

“The Color Purple” opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 25.