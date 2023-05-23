'The Little Mermaid' review: No enchantment under this sea

Adam Graham

It's all muck under the sea in "The Little Mermaid," director Rob Marshall's thoroughly uninspired and wholly unnecessary live-action remake of Disney's 1989 animated favorite.

It's the latest line item on Disney's bid to redo its entire animated library, and it never feels motivated by anything other than corporate interests. It's flat, dramatically vacant and visually inert, with a lead performance that all too closely resembles a fish out of water.

That's Halle Bailey of musical duo Chloe x Halle in the lead role, and she's in entirely over her head as Ariel, a mermaid who is enamored with the world above sea level and wants to become human. At least that's what we're told and we remember from the original, as Bailey occasionally smiles and bats her eyes but is incapable of making audiences feel any emotion in her character's journey. The 2-D animated Ariel had greater depth and more soul behind her eyes than Bailey is able to muster.

Not that she is done any favors by her surroundings. "The Little Mermaid" is a production that never comes together, not in its script or its visual composition or in its stodgy music, which feels bloated and dated and full of louder-is-better "American Idol"-style bombast. As for magic, that unknowable X-factor Disney was once a leader in delivering, forget about it. "The Little Mermaid" is a product, as impersonal as a T-shirt or a stuffed plushie you'd pick up while standing in line at a theme park gift shop.

The story follows Ariel, the most adventurous of her mermaid sisters, all daughters of King Triton, played by a tired-looking Javier Bardem. Those sisters don't have much else to do other than look pretty, and most of them don't get a single line of dialogue.

Ariel enjoys exploring shipwrecks, artifacts of life above the sea. She's joined by her pals Sebastian, a crab given a Caribbean accent by Daveed Diggs, and Flounder, a tropical fish voiced by "Room's" Jacob Tremblay. Scuttle, a clumsy seabird, occasionally dives down to snag a fish, and is voiced by Awkwafina.

Triton is around only to deliver stern warnings regarding the dangers of the human world, and he forbids her from going to the surface or interacting with humankind. His strict rules ("as long as you live in my ocean, you'll obey my rules!" goes a typical line of dialogue) make him the villain of the story until the script kicks into gear and Melissa McCarthy's Ursula, a sea witch with octopus tentacles, sends her to the surface and makes a deal with her: If she kisses her prince, she can become human. (It's a bad deal for Ariel, who is used as a pawn in a boring power struggle between Ursula and Triton, her brother.)

Ariel's prince, her object of desire, is Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), whom she is able to rescue and bring ashore after he falls overboard from his ship. He's as standard issue as Disney princes go, and has no discernable chemistry with Ariel, who as part of Ursula's scam is rendered voiceless on land. (Again, bad deal for Ariel.)

As the story plods along — at 135 minutes, it's nearly an hour longer than the original — there's little sense of momentum pushing it along. It's an hour before the gears of the plot even start turning and Ariel gets to the surface.

Worse, no one seems to be any having fun, save for Diggs and Awkwafina, the latter of whom squawks a newly written rap by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which at least has the energy of something produced this century. Nothing else in "The Little Mermaid" does.

McCarthy gets the most to chew on in the vamping villain role, but she's weirdly restrained, and isn't able to give her character or her scenes any sense of life. Bardem, for his part, looks embarrassed to be bobbing up and down in the water.

Director Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") films everything as if it's rendered through a thin layer of gauze. The underwater scenes aren't quite "Aquaman" bad, but after what James Cameron delivered in the second "Avatar" adventure, it's not up to snuff. The water doesn't feel like water.

And "The Little Mermaid" doesn't feel like "The Little Mermaid." It barely feels like a movie at all: it ticks off the reference points from the original (the hair flip, the "Under the Sea" number) but can't find its own sense of purpose outside of mining audience nostalgia. It's an argument against itself, a remake that only pushes people back to the original. The cartoon was a lot more real.

