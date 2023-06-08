'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' review: More of the same, plus Nas

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

There are stupider "Transformers" movies than "Rise of the Beasts."

That's perhaps the most generous thing that can be said for this seventh entry in the "Transformers" franchise, which has been loudly clanging around Hollywood since Shia LaBeouf was donning Strokes T-shirts back in 2007. There's still not much more to the series than giant robots fighting one another in between making big, declarative speeches about the fate of the world, and "Rise of the Beasts'" contribution to the series includes the introduction of a handful of robot jungle creatures, including a mega-sized mechanical gorilla named Optimus Primal, as well as a broad overview of mid-'90s East Coast hip-hop, from Black Sheep to Digable Planets to Nas.

After an opening set piece makes clear the stakes of an ancient, all-powerful key to the Transformers universe — "once I have the key," a giant evil robot intones, "I alone will reign supreme!" — we quickly cut to Noah (Anthony Ramos of "In the Heights" and "A Star is Born"), who is hacking a cable box in his bedroom while Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." blares over the soundtrack.

We're in Brooklyn in 1994, and Noah is an industrious spirit, ex-military, who's trying to take care of his younger brother, whose sickle cell anemia is racking up big medical bills for his family. Noah is lured into a quickie robbery by a pal as a get money fast scheme, and when he tries to boost a luxury vehicle he ends up inside a wise-cracking Porsche voiced by Pete Davidson. (Don't you hate when that happens?)

Meanwhile at a nearby museum, an overworked and under-respected artifact researcher named Elena ("Swarm's" No. 1 Ni'Jah fan, Dominique Fishback) comes across an ancient sculpture which, remember that super-powerful key we were talking about earlier? Well, it's inside, and it gets shaken loose. Its power unlocked, it emits a giant beam into the sky which acts as a robot Bat-Signal of sorts, and all manner of Transformers, their bad guy counterparts (they're the Terrorcons, and they're led by a nasty bucket of bolts named Scourge) and the aforementioned jungle beasts are now after the key, and both Noah and Elena are dragged into the race to get to it first.

Optimus Prime, all noble player-coach for the Transformers, is along for the ride, and he's in a particularly sullen mood this time around, brooding endlessly about his mistrust of humans. (Guy sounds like he needs to talk to someone.) Meanwhile Davidson, taking a break from playing Pete Davidson, is surprisingly effective as Mirage, adding humor and a bit of warmth to his friendly Autobot. Oddly, it's the "SNL" alum's most endearing on-screen work to date.

Everything boils down to a big battle because that's how these things go, and try as director Steven Caple Jr. ("Creed II") might, it's difficult to get invested in or excited about a bunch of CGI junk getting into a fight. The overriding theme is trans-species togetherness — robots working in harmony with humans for the sake of the planet, etc. — which, sure, if you want to, fine. A bigger, more glaring issue: how does Elena's character calm herself by singing TLC's "Waterfalls" and why does Biggie's "Hypnotize" play over the soundtrack when neither were released until well after the film's timeline of events? (Do better, everyone; Google is your friend).

"Rise of the Beasts" is slightly more interested in its human characters than a typical "Transformers" outing, and though it doesn't come close to achieving the fun, "E.T."-like spirit of 2018's "Bumblebee," it's not quite as loud and thudding and headache inducing as the previous interchangeable chapters in the series. Again, it's faint praise, but with "Transformers" movies, faint praise is as good as it gets.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language

Running time: 117 minutes

In theaters