'Into the Spider-Verse' headed to Fisher Theatre with live orchestra

The Spider-Verse is headed to Detroit.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the Academy Award-winning 2018 animated film, will screen at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Sept. 24 accompanied by a live orchestra, organizers announced Tuesday.

The matinee show — it starts at 3 p.m. — is part of a 56-date U.S. and UK live tour. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale July 14 at broadwayindetroit.com and the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

The film's score will be performed live by the Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-female orchestra, comprised mostly of women of color, according to a release. There will also be a live band and DJ accompaniment to the performance.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the origin story of Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales' journey to becoming Spider-Man, was released in Dec. 2018 and grossed $384 million worldwide, on its way to winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The film's sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," is currently in theaters. The film earned $120 million its opening weekend and has grossed $313 million worldwide in less than two weeks of release.

