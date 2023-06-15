'Elemental' review: Burn it down

Adam Graham

Try as you might, but fire and water don't go together. Don't believe me? Go pour a bucket of water on a fire and see what happens.

That's what the experience of watching "Elemental" is like. This story of acceptance is meant to show that despite our differences, we can all get along, which is a very kind, timely and important message. But its chosen mode of storytelling — through our planet's four elements, fire, water, wind and earth — just doesn't congeal at an elemental level, so its central metaphor never jells.

"Elemental" is a story of the immigrant experience, and it focuses on a family of fire, the Lumens. Leah Lewis voices Ember, who works at her father Bernie's (Ronnie del Carmen) shop, the Fireplace, but has difficulty controlling her explosive temper. She also dreams of a life bigger than what is laid out for her, but has a hard time expressing those desires to her father. Classic teenager stuff.

The four elements mix in Element City, but they mostly stick to their own segregated neighborhoods. Through a water main break in the Fireplace's basement, Ember is visited by an inspector, Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), who notes her father's building's many code violations. It's his job to report the infractions, which Ember tries to stop, and through their back-and-forth interactions, these two opposites find they're attracted to one another.

"Elemental" becomes a rom-com of sorts as Ember and Wade acknowledge and try to work around their fundamental differences. The other elements are shifted to the background, which is just one reason the film's script (credited to three writers, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh) feels underdeveloped. (Wind, in particular, is relegated to a series of surface level flatulence jokes, mostly occurring at a sporting event between the Windbreakers and the Cropdusters. Groan.)

The surface is where most of the film's jokes live: a fire element sports a "Kiss Me I'm Firish" shirt, another exclaims "winner winner charcoal dinner!" in a moment of elation. Yikes. The nagging feeling throughout "Elemental" is that none of this works, and it somehow got too far into the process to pull the plug on even though at its very base, the story is ill-conceived and way too high concept for its own good.

The animation is crisp and colorful, with the fire in particular seeming to take on a life of its own, as characters constantly flicker with an ever-shifting internal light. But certain things never quite make sense in the film's world: why can fire hold onto pieces of paper without them going up in flames? Why do Wade and his other water cohorts wear shirts but not pants? And how far has Pixar slipped from the perch it once held in the moviegoing landscape?

That last question is the most concerning, as Pixar nears its 30th anniversary. Once the gold standard in animation, the company has been significantly outpaced by its competitors, and is now serving up warmhearted goo that can barely follow its own logic. Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is breaking new boundaries in animation style, Illumination's "Minions" series is to a new generation what "Toy Story" was to a previous one, and Pixar is stuck making bad puns about the elements. The right hit can turn it all around, but this one certainly isn't it. Consider "Elemental" is a major misfire.

