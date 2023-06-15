'Extraction 2' review: High on stylized violence, low on character

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

You're forgiven if you don't remember much about "Extraction," the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action vehicle which was released very early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, tiding over viewers after "Tiger King" and before "The Last Dance" captured their imaginations.

Hemsworth played an unkillable black ops mercenary named Tyler Rake, and stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave coordinated some rather explosive action sequences around his leading man, who is part John Wick, part Duke Nukem. Now comes the sequel, which is even heavier on action mechanics and even thinner on character, as if that was even possible.

As we open, Rake is badly banged up and needs to recuperate. He's sent off to isolation where he quickly gets tired of ice fishing and is soon training to get back in the game, "Rocky IV" style, lifting huge rocks and doing intense pull-ups using a series of ropes. He's called back into action by a visiting Idris Elba, whose character has no name, and is sent to extract the family of a merciless Georgian gangster from the prison where they're being held captive. Because extracting is what he does, baby!

"Extraction 2" is very much built around a doozy of an action sequence which clocks in at nearly 30 minutes of screen time, which follows Rake as he breaks the family out of prison, which leads to a car chase, which leads to a train chase. The scene unfolds as a single shot — it's broken up by dozens of hidden cuts — and the dizzying camerawork follows characters on the ground through a prison riot (at one point Rake punches people while his arm is on fire), in and out of car windows and backseats during a car chase and inside, outside and on top of train cars as helicopters swirl around in the air above and the train itself eventually derails. It's explosive, exhaustive stuff.

If only there was the slightest hint of character built around it, but Hemsworth's Rake is all business. The "John Wick" world is so much more involving because there's all sorts of mythology surrounding Wick's character and the world he inhabits. Rake can hardly be bothered to crack a smile, nor is he given a reason to. He's the kind of character whose personality is secondary to the cool scars on his face and body, and it's three quarters of the way through the movie until you realize those cool burn-like scars on his neck are actually tattoos (likely of burn-like scars).

There's another action sequence, late in the film, that occurs in, around and outside a high-rise skyscraper in Vienna. It's also very cool, and certainly ran up the film's broken glass budget. A weight room is involved, and so are a series of glass rooftops. It's thrilling in the moment, but don't be surprised if immediately after it's over you forget it ever happened.

'Extraction 2'

GRADE: C+

Rated R: for strong/bloody violence throughout and language

Running time: 123 minutes

On Netflix