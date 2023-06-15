In 'Cadejo Blanco,' woman joins street gang to find missing sister

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Two sisters go out dancing. Only one makes it home.

That's the simple set-up for "Cadejo Blanco," a tense Guatemalan thriller about a sister's quest to find her missing sibling, at any cost. Writer-director Justin Lerner's dark exploration of life in Central America has a cold worldview that recalls "City of God" and features a strong central performance from star Karen Martínez.

Martínez plays Sarita, who is more conservative than her free-spirited sister Bea (Pamela Martínez). Sarita gets dragged out by Bea for a night of dancing at the local nightclub, and when Bea meets up with her shady ex-boyfriend Andrés (Rudy Rodríguez), Sarita leaves the club without her.

When Bea doesn't come home the next morning, Sarita goes on a mission to Puerto Barrios to find her, infiltrating Andrés' gang and posing as a prostitute.

This leads her to some pretty dicey scenarios, but Sarita's street smarts, her resourcefulness and her drive to find her sister helps her overcome the situations.

But "Cadejo Blanco" is no fairytale. In a world where cops are no help — "you need to have a little faith," local law enforcement tells Sarita — and life has little value, dead ends are hard to overcome.

Martínez, who finds the resolve in Sarita and uses it to propel her forward, is a powerful engine for Lerner's storytelling, which brims with on-the-ground grit and authenticity. "Cadejo Blanco" unfolds well below the American border and a million miles from Hollywood.

'Cadejo Blanco'

GRADE: B

Not rated: violence, drug use, adult situations, nudity

Running time: 125 minutes

Cinema Detroit at University of Michigan Dearborn campus