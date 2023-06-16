'The Flash,' 'Elemental': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A new entry in the DC Extended Universe, the latest from Pixar and the sequel to a 2020 Netflix hit are among the week's freshly released movies.

Here's a look at the new titles in theaters and on streaming this week, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'The Flash'

The beleaguered superhero film finally sees the light of day, and while star Ezra Miller has his problems off-screen, he shines on-screen as the star of "The Flash." Unfortunately, the movie is eventually weighted down by superhero excess and the kind of big stakes that befall too many superhero outings, but every time Miller is at the center of the film, he — and the movie — are a heck of a lot of fun. In theaters.

'Elemental'

The latest from Pixar is the latest step down for Pixar, as the once mighty animation house stumbles through this weak story that uses our planet's elements — fire, water, wind and earth — to tell a tale of tolerance and acceptance that never quite adds up. The result is like fire and water: it just doesn't go together. In theaters.

'Extraction 2'

Chris Hemsworth is the extractor once again in this sequel to 2020's Netflix hit. The explosive action entry is built around a couple of bravura action sequences, and everything else in the movie is just a ramp up to those sequences. Still, those scenes deliver in a big way. On Netflix.

'It Ain't Over'

Beloved New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra is the subject of this warm documentary that examines his life on the field and his extraordinary way with words. In theaters.

'Lynch/Oz'

Filmmaker David Lynch's obsession with "The Wizard of Oz" is explored in this documentary in which filmmakers explain not only the ways that the 1939 film is a recurring motif in Lynch's work but the ways in which all directors draw inspiration from certain texts and keep going back to them throughout their careers. At Detroit Film Theatre.

'Cadejo Blanco'

In this gripping Guatemalan thriller, a woman infiltrates a street gang to try to track down her missing sister. Featuring a strong leading performance by Karen Martínez. At Cinema Detroit at University of Michigan Dearborn campus.

