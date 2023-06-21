Damon Dash sees 'The Prince of Detroit' as a Motor City 'Cosby Show'

Damon Dash wanted to show a different kind of Black success on screen.

The entrepreneur, filmmaker and co-founder of Jay-Z's Roc-a-Fella Records' latest film, "The Prince of Detroit," tells the story of Tommy Duncan, a Detroiter who made millions in the health care industry, following in the footsteps of his wealthy, successful parents. Dash says the movie was met with opposition from power brokers, who weren't prepared for the film's depiction of Black wealth outside of the sports and entertainment industries, or without the influence of the gangster lifestyle.

"The corporate figures, the agents, they couldn't understand the movie," says Dash, on the phone this week from his home in Winter Haven, Florida. "They were like, 'Yo, you're known for guns, you're known for images of your people hurting each other, not these positive images.' They didn't know how to act."

So Dash rolled up his sleeves and made the movie himself. In addition to holding a red carpet premiere Friday night at Music Hall in Detroit, the independently financed feature also debuts this weekend in about 40 AMC Theatres nationwide, before a planned release on Dash's America Nu network later this summer.

The film stars Duncan as Tony Fox, an only slightly fictionalized version of himself. It traces his rise to wealth and prominence through the story of his mother, Robin Barclay, the former COO of Southwest Detroit Hospital Managed Care Systems, and his stepfather, Harley K. Brown, a flashy Detroit businessman and one-time member of the Dramatics. Faizon Love, Nick Turturro and Columbus Short co-star in the film.

The names and likenesses of the characters have been loosely altered. Duncan co-wrote and executive produced the film, and his son, Tommy Duncan III, plays a younger version of his father in the movie.

Duncan brought the script to Dash, whose previous films include 2002's "Paper Soldiers" — which marked the screen debut of Kevin Hart — and 2005's "State Property: Blood on the Streets," in the hopes of turning it into a series. Dash was intrigued, but saw it as a movie.

He shot the film during the COVID-19 pandemic on an tight seven-day schedule, mostly in Burbank, California; a day of pick-up shots in Detroit gives the film its setting and its local flavor.

Dash says he was attracted to the message of the film, and its positive depiction of a successful Black family.

"I liked what it represented," says Dash, 52. "Sometimes we talk about the things that are problematic about our culture, us being violent and us hating each other, but when we go make a record about it or make a movie about it and it contradicts exactly what you're saying. So I needed to make some visuals that coincided with the message I've been speaking on lately.

"My thing is, if culturally you only see negative images, that's all you think can happen. So because we never see these positive images, we don't even know that they can happen," says Dash, who parted ways with Jay-Z in 2004. "If we only see us hurting each other or being abused or playing sports, that's all we think we can do. So making a movie about health care and business and being successful in that lineage, maybe the rest of the world, culturally, will think they can get it."

Dash spent a lot of time talking to Duncan — who sold his health care company, Trusted Health, to CareFirst in 2020 for a reported $130 million — and his family members while framing the story. "He's an individual," says the New York native, of Duncan. "Especially for someone who's not from Detroit, he's a very interesting guy, and he's got a lot of Detroit swag that comes with him."

That Detroit swag pops up in the movie: at one point, Duncan's character explains why he's a little sharper than the average guy. "I had to be. I'm from Detroit, man," he says, and just as he says it, a cartoon gleam shines on his teeth, like in a cartoon or a chewing gum commercial.

"The Prince of Detroit" is part one of a two-parter; Dash is nearly finished shooting the sequel, which picks up Duncan's story and follows him into his teenage and adult years. He says the sequel will follow "as soon as possible" depending on his schedule, response to the film, and other business factors.

Dash says he sees "The Prince of Detroit" as "a real life version of 'The Cosby Show.'"

"I want everybody to come thinking they're gonna see some pimp s---," he says. "And then they're gonna see some real pimp s---."

'The Prince of Detroit'

8 p.m. Friday

Music Hall, 350 Madison Ave., Detroit

Tickets available online while supplies last