'Asteroid City' review: Wes Anderson's latest a vast but empty crater

Calling the meticulous, diorama-like world of filmmaker Wes Anderson and the way his characters move around it an acquired taste does a disservice to both acquired tastes and to Anderson, because that implies one either simply likes his films or they don't, or it's a matter of being in or out on Anderson's particular flavor of art-directed whimsy.

There are degrees to which Anderson's style of storytelling works or doesn't work, and that varies greatly from project to project, and even these are up for fierce debate amongst his fans. All of which is to say Anderson's 11th feature, "Asteroid City," is both a pristine visual concoction and a dramatic dud, an emotionally inert frame-within-a-frame style story that gets lost inside itself and never touches down on Earth.

Anderson's most impressive ensemble to date — the cast includes (deep breath) Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber and more — are actors in various layers of a play within a TV show, and they're playing both their roles and the actors playing their roles. The Russian nesting egg-style storytelling puts so many layers between the audience and what's transpiring on screen that it's difficult to make an emotional connection with any of it.

Schwartzman is at the center of the story, playing Augie Steenbeck, a war photographer on a trip with his four children after the death of their mother. (He hasn't told them the bad news yet.) Hanks plays Augie's father-in-law, Stanley, who arrives in the desert town of Asteroid City, pop. 87, to help Augie after his car breaks down.

There's a junior astronomer convention in town, a perfect canvas for Anderson's childlike imagination to run wild, and the burnt orange, 1950s setting provides a framework of post-war costuming, nuclear anxiety and early-tech innocence that Anderson fully embraces. (A kitschy martini vending machine nearly steals the show from the knockout cast.)

It's all very cute but not much else, as the story remains locked inside Anderson's dollhouse and is inaccessible to all but his most ardent fans. He'll come back with something that connects on a greater level: Anderson has proven over time that for every "Fantastic Mr. Fox" there's an "Isle of Dogs," for every "Royal Tenenbaums" there's a "Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou." This just happens to be one of the ones that's lost in the cosmos.

