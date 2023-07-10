Review: Accept 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,' a full throttle good time

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

If, here in 2023, we accept that our blockbuster big screen entertainment is going to be strictly colossal franchise fare based on already existing intellectual property, and if we accept that those movies are going to come with increasingly ballooning installments, the least those movies can do is be as solidly, wholeheartedly entertaining as "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

The seventh "Mission: Impossible" film — the series dates back to Brian De Palma's 1996 original, which itself was derived from the 1960s TV series — is a runaway freight train of high-speed thrills, a rollicking, action-packed, tremendously satisfying piece of mega budget filmmaking. What a wonderful world it would be if all supermassive movies were this well executed, this thoughtful, this much fun. But they're not, and that's what renders the "Mission: Impossible" series a cut above its competition.

What the "Mission: Impossible" movies have that, say, the "Fast and Furious" movies do not, is Tom Cruise, a man who at this point has singularly dedicated himself to making top line, impeccably crafted roller coaster rides of filmed entertainment. He proved it last summer with "Top Gun: Maverick" and he does it here again, and if we never see Tom Cruise the talented actor flex his dramatic chops ever again, it's a sacrifice he made for the greater good. His purpose, the reason he's on this planet, is to bring joy audiences en masse, and he's answering a higher calling.

He's found himself a heck of a co-pilot in Christopher McQuarrie, who serves here as co-writer and director. The Oscar winner (he penned "The Usual Suspects") first teamed up with Cruise on 2008's "Valkyrie" and he's since become his right hand man, not only in the "Mission" universe (this is their third "Mission" together, next year's "Dead Reckoning Part Two" will be their fourth), but outside of it as well (McQuarrie had a hand in the "Jack Reacher" films, "Edge of Tomorrow," "The Mummy" and "Top Gun: Maverick," and we'll forgive him for "The Mummy").

Together they've aced a formula of simplifying the complicated and making all the moving parts work together in glorious harmony. In "Top Gun: Maverick," there was a mission involving destroying an underground bunker full of uranium, but what it really boiled down to was flying really fast planes and doing it better than anyone else. In "Dead Reckoning," Cruise's Ethan Hunt is trying to stop a powerful AI tool which has the ability to disrupt the world's communication channels from falling into the wrong hands. It's more involved than that, but it doesn't have to be, and at one point a character is rebuffed when she asks for more details on what is happening. "They just tend to get in the way," she's told.

"Dead Reckoning" puts its action sequences front and center, and the movie is divvied up into perfectly contained sections around them; consider them mini-missions. There's a car chase through the streets of Rome that plays out with the physicality of a screwball comedy, a handful of sequences that call on Cruise to run really, really fast, and a closing set piece that finishes with one of the most audacious train sequences ever committed to film.

This "Mission" also highlights women more than any other film in the series. Hayley Atwell is a scene-stealer as Grace, Ethan's on-again, off-again accomplice and foil; Pom Klementieff (Mantis in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies) turns heads as a deadly French assassin; and Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby, while slightly underused, brings verve to a character nicknamed the White Widow, an arms dealer who is out to control the all-powerful AI, which is known, perfectly ambiguously, as "The Entity."

It's a game of cat and mouse on a global scale, with multiple cats and multiple mice navigating a labyrinth of partnerships and double crosses. Like the "Fast" movies, it boils down to a sense of family, here more broadly defined as teamwork. You're either with Ethan's team or you're against it, and loyalties change like the replica masks that are constantly being ripped off character's faces, a recurring thread of the series.

In a crowded cast — Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg are back once again as Ethan's teammates, while Henry Czerny returns as IMF director Eugene Kittridge for the first time since the original "Mission" — Esai Morales stands out as bad guy Gabriel, and Shea Whigham is a hoot as Jasper Briggs, a flummoxed agent out to stop Ethan and his crew.

McQuarrie conducts these various moving pieces like a symphony, and the globe-hopping "Dead Reckoning" moves at a steady pace, even if its 2 hour, 43 minute running time makes it nearly a full hour longer than the original "Mission."

But if you commit to the ride, Cruise, McQuarrie and co. produce at an extremely high level, and no one is going to accuse them of not over-delivering in the bang for the buck department. That's why in today's blockbuster marketplace, they're the standard bearers. What's seemingly impossible for so many others — making bold action come alive in a smart package — they make look like just another day at the office.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

GRADE: A-

Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material

Running time: 163 minutes

In theaters

