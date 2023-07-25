John Cusack bringing 'Grosse Pointe Blank' to Royal Oak for screening

John Cusack is bringing "Grosse Pointe Blank" to Royal Oak.

On Nov. 2 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, the 57-year-old actor will participate in the conversation following a screening of the 1997 comedy, organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets, $49.50-$199.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and a pre-sale starts Thursday.

In the film, Cusack stars as Martin Q. Blank, a hitman who returns to his hometown of Grosse Pointe for his high school reunion. Minnie Driver, Dan Akroyd and the late Alan Arkin also star in the film.

"Grosse Pointe Blank" was released in April 1997 and grossed $28 million during its initial theatrical run. It has gone on to achieve cult status in Cusack's filmography.

