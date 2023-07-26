'Theater Camp' review: Comedy laughs with theater kids, not at them

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Theater camp kids aren't targets so much as they're the target audience for Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman's "Theater Camp," a loving comedy about youths and adults who just want to put on a show, daahling.

The film, based on Lieberman's 2020 short of the same name, takes a Christopher Guest-style mockumentary approach to its heightened, deadpan comic observations. If it doesn't reach the heights of Guest's works — "Waiting for Guffman" is its clear antecedent — it's recognizably funny, where you might acknowledge a particular joke is funny even if it doesn't leave you laughing out loud.

Gordon ("The Bear"), who also co-wrote the script, stars as Rebecca-Diane, a former camper at upstate New York's AdirondACTS summer camp who is now a returning counselor and youth acting coach. ("Rebecca-Diane" and "AdirondACTS" are both examples of the film's humor — again, recognizably funny, if not quite enough to make you chuckle and snort.)

The summer program is in jeopardy after its beloved founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma during a production of "Bye-Bye Birdie." Gordon and her fellow AdirondACTS lifer, Amos (Ben Platt), do their best to save the camp, after Joan's superbro son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is put in charge of the place and conspires to sell it to a rival competitor.

"Theater Camp" follows a basic arc and structure that of course leads to the campers attempting to pull off a big show to save their home away from home. Where it excels is in its affection for its characters, who may be outsiders everywhere else but at theater camp they're accepted, they're understood, and they're loved. Rebecca-Diane and Amos are neurotic and self-obsessed and they may not be Broadway bound, but they have each other, and at theater camp, if nowhere else, their names are in lights. And that's worth a bow.

'Theater Camp'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for some strong language and suggestive/drug references

Running time: 94 minutes

In theaters