'Haunted Mansion' review: Disney ride gets (another) tepid big screen telling

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

There's a slight streak of weirdness running through "Haunted Mansion," the second but probably not the last movie based on the Disney theme park ride, but it's not enough to make you forget, in the end, it's a film based on a Disney theme park ride.

The weirdness comes from Tiffany Haddish, who plays a psychic, and who gives an all-time line reading when mentioning she has been chased by a "ghost horse," stretching out both words to make them their own separate declarations. But that's a distant memory by the film's abominable third act, a senseless barrage of bad CGI effects in service of a story that ultimately exists to sell more tickets to Disney World.

After a few weeks of riding high on big studio summer fare, from "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," "Haunted Mansion" is the hard crash back to reality to how these things usually go. It's a bunch of recognizable actors playing dress up but there's no thought behind it, no heart. It's a reminder of how hard it is to make things like this work, and how special it is when they actually do.

Rosario Dawson is Gabbie, a single mother who, along with her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon), moves into a mansion that is haunted. (Shocker, I know.) In order to rid the place of its spirits, Gabbie calls on Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), a paranormal tour guide, who has been down and out since the death of his wife. They're joined by a priest (Owen Wilson), a college professor (Danny DeVito) and a psychic (Haddish), each bumbling in their own right, and this ragtag team sets out to save the day and learn a little something about themselves in the process.

Jamie Lee Curtis also shows up as a spirit trapped inside a giant crystal ball, and a handful of stars make quickie cameos. It's all very light and breezy but there's little substance behind it, and the script by Katie Dippold (2016's "Ghostbusters") leans heavily on backstories involving the characters' grief to lend the proceedings an emotional weight it doesn't earn.

But there's no accounting for the Jared Leto-voiced big baddie, a top hat-clad ghoul named the Hatbox Ghost, who floats around in the climax of the film as characters describe him by saying things like, "his power in this realm is beyond control!" Ooh, scary. Disney theme park attractions don't always make for bad movie experiences — the first "Pirates of the Caribbean," at least, was a hoot — but with "Haunted Mansion," it's the audience that's getting taken for a ride.

agraham@detroitnews.com

'Haunted Mansion'

GRADE: C-

Rated PG-13: for some thematic elements and scary action

Running time: 122 minutes

In theaters