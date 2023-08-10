'Heart of Stone' review: Gal Gadot spy thriller hits a brick wall

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The spy thriller "Heart of Stone" has rocks in its head.

Gal Gadot stars in this action dud that's like every other modern spy movie rolled into one. There's a team and there's a team within the team, the team members eventually turn on each other, and so on. The moment the characters are introduced it's a countdown to who will turn on whom, and when.

It's good on screenwriters Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder that the turns start slightly later than expected. But that's about the only credit that can be given to "Heart of Stone," which ticks by as if its screenplay and its action were AI-generated.

Gadot is Rachel Stone, because the name Emma Stone was already taken, and she's an international intelligence agent working for the good of the world. As the film opens, she's tracking down "Europe's most wanted arms dealer" along with her team of good guys which is headed up by Parker, played by "50 Shades'" Jamie Dornan.

But wait. Stone is actually a member of the Charter, a secret group of even gooder good guys, who are in control of an all-powerful AI known as the Heart. Think of the Heart as a super-duper supercomputer, or the world's most powerful iPhone, which has the ability to hack into anyone or anything and can control the world with a few swipes. Gee, you'd hate for that such a tool to fall into the wrong hands, but good thing that will never happen. Who wants to get some lunch?

Well doggone it, it turns out the Heart isn't all that safe, and some of the good guys we've already met turn out to not be so good. Now it's on Stone to save the world and to make a few quips along the way, while some jokes about soft rock are sprinkled in because hey, when doesn't Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" lighten things up?

What separates "Heart of Stone" from, say, the "Mission: Impossibles" of the world — last month's "Dead Reckoning Part One" also dealt with an all-powerful AI falling into the wrong hands — is character development, a sense of wit and action execution, all of which are strengths of the "Mission: Impossible" series. Too often, the seams show in "Heart of Stone," and for all its globe-trotting action, it looks like it was mostly shot on green screens. The shots of Gadot riding a motorcycle look like they were created with an Instagram filter.

For international intrigue to be, you know, intriguing, you first have to care about the characters, and "Heart of Stone" skips over that part. It's generic, spy-by-numbers, and you've forgotten most of it by the time the credits roll. It's no "Dead Reckoning," it's just dead.

'Heart of Stone'

GRADE: D

Rated PG-13: for sequences of violence and action, and some language

Running time: 125 minutes

On Netflix