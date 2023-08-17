'Strays' review: Foul-mouthed dogs-behaving-badly comedy belongs in the pound

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Talk about dog crap.

"Strays" is a foulmouthed comedy where dogs incessantly cuss and behave badly. That's it, that's the whole movie. Cute, cuddly pups dropping F-bombs like the mobsters in "Goodfellas," making jokes about sex and excrement and body parts, both their own and those of humans. That's — and I can't stress this enough — it. Are we having fun yet?

Director Josh Greenbaum and screenwriter Dan Perrault know what they're doing in the field of comedy — Greenbaum directed the deliriously loopy "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar," Perrault helped create the Netflix sensation "American Vandal" — but here they're in the dog house, stuck in a one note movie whose one note gets played over and over and over, and is never funny to begin with. Woof is right.

Will Ferrell voices Reggie, a Border Terrier who is cruelly abused by his hapless loser-slacker-stoner owner Doug (Will Forte, successfully playing unlikeable), who does everything in his power to get rid of his dog. When Doug drops him off in the city and speeds away, Reggie is on his own, until he meets up with a street smart Boston Terrier, Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx), who shows him the ropes of stray dog life.

They team up with Maggie (Isla Fisher), a feisty Australian Shepherd, and Hunter (Randall Park), a noble, cone-wearing Great Dane, and they decide to help Reggie find his way back home — not so Reggie and Doug can reunite, but so Reggie can bite Doug in the genitals.

Yes, the movie hinges on a genital biting quest, and if you think that's hilarious, you'll love the copious amounts of jokes about urine, poop, vomit, sex, drugs and various other supposedly taboo topics the movie rolls around in like its own waste.

But they're not taboo, they're just immaturely handled, and "Strays" seems tailor-made for 14-year-old boys to giggle at, even though 14-year-old boys probably don't want to giggle at a movie about dogs. So "Strays" is stuck being a naughty movie about pups — "Homeword Bound," but with swear words — made for dog lovers who probably don't choose to imagine their cuddly pals cursing non-stop like Samuel L. Jackson after stubbing his big toe.

In 2016, "Sausage Party" took a similar approach with everyday grocery store items, making them filthy and foul-mouthed and decidedly R-rated. But that movie doubled as a smart allegory on organized religion, while there's nothing going on beneath the surface of "Strays," which has precious little to say about our relationships with dogs, the nature of pet ownership or the light that shines inside our furry friends. They're just vessels for juvenile humor, and "Strays" quickly wears out its welcome. Send it straight to the pound.

'Strays'

GRADE: D-

Rated R: for pervasive language, crude and sexual content, and drug use

Running time: 93 minutes

In theaters

agraham@detroitnews.com