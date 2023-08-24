'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' review: Sandler family values

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

It's a Sandler family celebration in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," an endearing coming-of-age comedy delivered with Adam Sandler's signature touch of sweetness mixed with a pinch of off-the-wall humor.

The Sandman is present but he cedes the spotlight to his daughter, Sunny Sandler, who stars as Stacy Friedman, a middle schooler experiencing growing pains on the eve of her bat mitzvah. Sandler plays her father, Danny, while Sadie Sandler plays Stacy's sister Ronnie and Sandler's wife, Jackie, plays a neighboring mom. (Idina Menzel plays Sandler's wife, a reunion of their "Uncut Gems" pairing, just to keep things a little off-kilter.)

Stacy and her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) are seventh graders at that crucial crossroads in their lives: not girls, not yet women, to paraphrase Britney Spears. Cool boys, mean girls, it's all happening around them, along with the changes going on inside their bodies. What an awful time to be alive.

But what an exciting time to drop in on them. Both are getting ready for their bat mitzvahs, their ceremonial rite of passage into womanhood, which is enough stress and drama to fill both their plates. But their forever friendship is being tested over a boy they each have a crush on, the cliquey girls who invite them into their fold, and the social pressures that are pulling them apart.

Based on the 2005 young adult novel by Amanda Stern (penned under the name Fiona Rosenbloom) and directed by Sammi Cohen, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" mixes elements of this year's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." with any number of coming of age comedies, primarily of the 1980s variety. (At one point Danny and Stacy hit a movie theater showing a John Hughes film fest, a nod to the titles to which it pays homage.)

It's a breezy but heartfelt affair, light and colorful, perfectly suitable for family viewing. Its references and slang are all hyper-modern but its themes are timeless and its message is universal. Everyone's invited to this Bat Mitzvah.

'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'

GRADE: B

Rated PG-13: for some crude/suggestive material, strong language and brief teen drinking

Running time: 102 minutes

On Netflix