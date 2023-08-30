'Bottoms' review: Teenage lesbian fight club comedy is brutally savage

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Like "Heathers" crossed with "Fight Club," "Bottoms" is a biting, subversive satire taking on the cruelty of adolescence and high school, stretched to the point of absurdity and beyond.

Its two protagonists are a pair of queer high school outcasts who harbor crushes on pretty, popular cheerleaders and want to score with them before the end of senior year. It's the same horny backdrop used since the dawn of teen comedies, this time gender flipped and with an unhinged, anarchic spirit at its core.

That spirit is willfully and gleefully untethered to reality, which can make "Bottoms" difficult to latch onto, and its tone tends to wander. But its go-for-broke nihilism is admirable, even if its execution is hit or miss.

PJ (Rachel Sennott, "The Idol") and Josie ("The Bear's" Ayo Edebiri) are entering senior year at Rockbridge Falls High School and they desperately want to get laid before they're "old hags" withering away at college. They self-identify as "gay, untalented and ugly," which renders their fantasies of hooking up with teen dreams Brittany (Kaia Gerber, a dead ringer for her mom, Cindy Crawford) and Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) somewhere between unlikely and impossible.

Through a confluence of misunderstandings — "Bottoms" is unconcerned with connecting the dots in a cohesive manner — PJ and Josie start a fight club at school where punches are thrown and blood is drawn. They have the backing of Mr. G (former NFL All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch), a faculty member who, on school time, kicks his feet up on his desk and thumbs through a porno magazine titled Divorced & Happy. (That should give you an idea of "Bottoms'" relationship to real life.)

The fight club, it turns out, is merely a ruse to attract the attention of Brittany and Isabel, and it somehow works. But PJ and Josie's problems are far from over, and a vicious prank war with neighboring rivals Huntington High School puts the life of stud quarterback Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) in danger, as fellow jock Tim (Miles Fowler) threatens to expose the truth of PJ and Josie's intentions — laborious plot stuff that tends to get in the way of the film's brazen gags.

"Bottoms" is written and directed by Emma Seligman, whose previous film with Sennott, 2020's "Shiva Baby," was a tight, anxiety inducing affair, set in a single suffocating location. (Sennott also co-wrote "Bottoms.") The larger expanse of "Bottoms" is both good and bad for the director; good in the ways it allows her to play with high school movies as a canvas (1999's "Jawbreaker" is also an influence), bad because she doesn't seem interested in things like tonal consistency or continuity.

But Seligman gets a lot of mileage out of big picture issues, such as society's sexualization of young women, teenage movie clichés and the gauntlet that is today's high school experience. It borders on spoof and occasionally steps over that line — there's one student who is kept locked in a cage — which adds to its floaty air and attitude, even as its violence pierces its bubble of silliness. Like "Heathers" before it, its teen angst has a body count.

'Bottoms'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some violence

Running time: 92 minutes

In theaters