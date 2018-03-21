Liz Ivory (Photo: Christian O’Grady)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Liz Ivory

Sound: Rock ‘n’ roll and metal, with elements of classic rock-era fantasy.

Next: Ivory’s debut solo album, “Cinnamon Sky,” comes out Tuesday via major music services including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play and Tidal. The 18-year-old vocal student worked with Grammy Award-winners Chris Lord Alge and Adam Hawkins, along with Kresge Artist Fellowship winner Bryce Harding. Learn more at lizivory.com.

Melody Baetens

