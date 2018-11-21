Zilched performs Friday at PJ's Lager House. (Photo: Morgan MaCaul 2018)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Zilched

Lineup: Chloë Drallos, guitar and vocals; Nick Russo, drums; Elliot Thomas, bass.

Sound: Led by Drallos, this indie pop trio is low-fi and fun, but has bite. Hear the music at zilcheddetroit.bandcamp.com.

Next: Zilched is part of the JettBlast Fest this year, an annual event put on by Detroit's Jett Plastic Recordings featuring 18 bands over two nights at PJ's Lager House, 1254 Michigan in Detroit. Zilched plays Friday night along with Ancient Language, Jonny Polonsky, Troy Toma, Crystal Drive, the long awaited return of Bantam Rooster, and many others. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 each night. Visit jettplasticrecordings.com for information.

Melody Baetens

