Jeremy Porter & the Tucos celebrate the release of their new record Saturday at PJ's Lager House in Corktown. (Photo: Courtesy of Jeremy Porter & the Tucos)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Jeremy Porter & the Tucos

Line up: Jeremy Porter, guitar and vocals; Patrick O'Harris, bass; Gabriel Doman, drums.

Sound: This Metro Detroit trio plays rock and roll from the heartland. The band's flannel-shirt-and-dusty-denim look can almost be heard in Porter's blue collar-cool, catchy tunes.

Next: Porter and the guys will celebrate the release of their new 7-inch single "At Least She's Still in Love With You," out on Lansing's GTG Records, Saturday with a show at PJ's Lager House, 1254 Michigan in Detroit. This is the band's only local show of 2018, as they've been focusing on performing elsewhere, including a nine-date tour of the United Kingdom. Copper Thieves and Bryan Minks open the show; doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $8.

Melody Baetens

