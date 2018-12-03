Tickets for the July 27 'Rhapsody' show at LCA go on sale Friday

With "Bohemian Rhapsody" a hit in theaters, Queen + Adam Lambert are ramping up for a 2019 tour, including a July 27 date at Little Caesars Arena. 

Tickets for the show start at $49.50 and go on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster, venue officials announced Monday. 

The show is part of a 23-date tour dubbed "Rhapsody" and is the latest Queen outing with ex-"American Idol" contestant Lambert in the driver's seat.  

Queen + Adam Lambert's last area concert was a July 2017 date at the Palace of Auburn Hills. 

