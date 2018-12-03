Queen and Adam Lambert set Detroit date
Tickets for the July 27 'Rhapsody' show at LCA go on sale Friday
With "Bohemian Rhapsody" a hit in theaters, Queen + Adam Lambert are ramping up for a 2019 tour, including a July 27 date at Little Caesars Arena.
Tickets for the show start at $49.50 and go on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster, venue officials announced Monday.
The show is part of a 23-date tour dubbed "Rhapsody" and is the latest Queen outing with ex-"American Idol" contestant Lambert in the driver's seat.
Queen + Adam Lambert's last area concert was a July 2017 date at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/12/03/queen-and-adam-lambert-detroit-concert-date-little-caesars-arena/2189903002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs