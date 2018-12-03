Tickets for the July 27 'Rhapsody' show at LCA go on sale Friday

Adam Lambert performs with Queen's Brian May. Queen + Adam Lambert will perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 27, 2019. (Photo: Jim Dyson, Getty Images)

With "Bohemian Rhapsody" a hit in theaters, Queen + Adam Lambert are ramping up for a 2019 tour, including a July 27 date at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets for the show start at $49.50 and go on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster, venue officials announced Monday.

The show is part of a 23-date tour dubbed "Rhapsody" and is the latest Queen outing with ex-"American Idol" contestant Lambert in the driver's seat.

Queen + Adam Lambert's last area concert was a July 2017 date at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

