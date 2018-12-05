Detroit rapper AllStar JR is doing well on YouTube. (Photo: Courtesy of TreMedia)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: AllStar JR

Sound: This Detroit native has a modern hip-hop sound and raps about street life and social issues. AllStar JR, who has done time in prison for robbery, wants his fans to take his past experiences with crime as a cautionary tale.

Social star: While this rapper doesn't have a Facebook page, he pulls in the fans on other social media outlets. The official video for his song "Million Dolla Thoughts" has had more than 800,000 views on YouTube since it was posted in March.

Next: AllStar JR is scheduled to perform on the Young Dolph show Saturday at the Empire Event Center, 4905 Clio in Flint. Tickets start at $40 and are available via Eventbrite.com.

Melody Baetens

