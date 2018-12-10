Justin Timberlake headed to LCA in March
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17
The Man of the Woods is coming back around.
Justin Timberlake has announced a return engagement on his Man of the Woods tour, and will visit Little Caesars Arena on March 25, venue officials announced Monday.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Pre-sale for American Express holders begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Timberlake's tour first hit LCA in April of this year, following his performance at this year's Super Bowl.
"Man of the Woods," Timberlake's fifth studio album, was released in February.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/12/10/justin-timberlake-headed-lca-march/2262597002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs