Justin Timberlake performs Monday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Photo: Rachel Woolf, Special to Detroit News)

The Man of the Woods is coming back around.

Justin Timberlake has announced a return engagement on his Man of the Woods tour, and will visit Little Caesars Arena on March 25, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Pre-sale for American Express holders begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Timberlake's tour first hit LCA in April of this year, following his performance at this year's Super Bowl.

"Man of the Woods," Timberlake's fifth studio album, was released in February.

