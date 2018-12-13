Blackthorn performs at the Ark in Ann Arbor Saturday. (Photo: Courtesy of Blackthorn)

Name: Blackthorn

Line up: David Mosher, fiddle; Richard McMullan, guitar, mandola, bodhran and lead vocals; Gary McMullen, banjo, guitar and vocals; Fred Klein, accordion, keyboards, flute, pennywhistle and vocals; Dennis Green, bass and vocals.

What's new: The 34-year-old Celtic folk group was recently inducted into the Michigan Irish American Hall of Fame.

Next: The group will perform music from their latest release "One Bright March Morning" Saturday at the Ark, 316 S. Main in Ann Arbor. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20. Visit blackthorn1.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

