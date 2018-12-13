Artist Spotlight: Blackthorn
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Blackthorn
Line up: David Mosher, fiddle; Richard McMullan, guitar, mandola, bodhran and lead vocals; Gary McMullen, banjo, guitar and vocals; Fred Klein, accordion, keyboards, flute, pennywhistle and vocals; Dennis Green, bass and vocals.
What's new: The 34-year-old Celtic folk group was recently inducted into the Michigan Irish American Hall of Fame.
Next: The group will perform music from their latest release "One Bright March Morning" Saturday at the Ark, 316 S. Main in Ann Arbor. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20. Visit blackthorn1.com for more information.
Melody Baetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/12/13/artist-spotlight-blackthorn-celtic-folk/2271071002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: