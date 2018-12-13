Organizers release lineup of tease of 10 artists headed to 2019 electronic music festival

Buy Photo 2018 Movement Electronic Music Festival in Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan on May 28, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Organizers of the annual Movement festival have a holiday treat in store for fans.

A lineup tease of 10 artists that will perform at the 2019 festival was released on Thursday. It includes Orbital, the English dance duo that will be making its Movement debut, Detroit rapper Danny Brown and English house music producer Chris Lake.

Also joining the lineup are Amelie Lens, DJ Bone, DJ Nobu, Floorplan, Heiko Laux, Hot Since 82 and Stephan Bodzin.

Movement will unfold May 25-27 in Hart Plaza. Three-day ($175) and single-day ($85) GA ticket packages are now available at movement.us; VIP packages are also available.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/12/13/orbital-danny-brown-performing-movement-festival-detroit/2301625002/