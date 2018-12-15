Christina Aguilera cancels Detroit concert date after delay
Detroit — Christina Aguilera has canceled her Detroit concert at the Fox Theatre after delaying the show in October, the venue announced Friday.
Aguilera's "The Liberation Tour" was scheduled at the Fox Theatre on Oct. 13 before announcing to fans that she had lost her voice and the concert would be postponed until a later date.
Hours before her October show, she tweeted: "It pains me to say, I have been doing all I possibly can to speed recovery and I'm so much closer, but on my doctors orders I'm unable to perform the show tonight in Detroit."
"I owe it to my fighters to give you 100% for EVERY show," she said in a follow-up Tweet. "You have my word that it will be worth the wait."
Refunds are available. Any tickets purchased through phone or internet will be automatically refunded, the venue tweeted.
