Artist Spotlight: The Polish Muslims
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: The Polish Muslims
Sound: A lighthearted local favorite for decades, this band performs parodies of popular songs with a polka or Polish twist.
Solo project: One of the band's guitar players, Dave Uchalik, celebrated the 30th anniversary of his solo EP "Born to Die" with a remastered re-release earlier this fall.
Next: The Polish Muslims perform Saturday in the Parliament Room at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Get tickets at otussupply.com.
Melody Baetens
