The Polish Muslims perform Saturday at Otus Supply in Ferndale. (Photo: Courtesy of Polish Muslims)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Polish Muslims

Sound: A lighthearted local favorite for decades, this band performs parodies of popular songs with a polka or Polish twist.

Solo project: One of the band's guitar players, Dave Uchalik, celebrated the 30th anniversary of his solo EP "Born to Die" with a remastered re-release earlier this fall.

Next: The Polish Muslims perform Saturday in the Parliament Room at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Get tickets at otussupply.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/12/19/artist-spotlight-music-polish-muslims-otus-supply-ferndale/2341831002/